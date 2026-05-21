Avalara and Chargebee Launch New Integration to Automate Global E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

New integration embeds global e-invoicing and real-time compliance directly into the billing lifecycle, making it easier for businesses to scale internationally with less operational complexity

DURHAM, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced that Chargebee, a leading billing and monetization platform, has selected Avalara as a preferred strategic partner for global e-invoicing and live reporting compliance.

Together, Avalara and Chargebee are enabling organizations to automate e-invoicing and live reporting compliance directly within their billing operations. Through this collaboration, Chargebee customers can easily navigate rapidly evolving e-invoicing and live reporting requirements worldwide, while reducing the operational burden of managing country-specific regulations.

A Partnership Built for Global Scale

As governments move toward real-time transaction visibility and continuous compliance models, businesses increasingly need billing systems and tax solutions that can automate reporting obligations as transactions occur.

Avalara and Chargebee worked together to develop this new integration, combining Chargebee's leadership in recurring billing and monetization with Avalara's global expertise in tax compliance and e-invoicing. This joint investment reflects a shared commitment to innovation, empowering businesses to automate complex e-invoicing and live reporting requirements across countries and regulatory frameworks worldwide.

With Avalara's broad coverage of e-invoicing formats and mandates, this integration enables companies to stay compliant wherever they operate—without the worry of regional limitations or the need to manage multiple networks. Together, Avalara and Chargebee are setting a new standard for how growing companies manage global tax and compliance seamlessly within their billing operations.

"Global e-invoicing mandates are expanding at an unprecedented pace, and businesses need trusted partners who can help them scale compliance across borders," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "Our collaboration with Chargebee unites two innovators in AI, automation, and compliance to simplify the complexities of global e-invoicing and live reporting. Together, we're empowering companies to expand internationally with confidence, accuracy, and speed."

Delivering Value for Businesses Everywhere

By integrating Avalara's advanced API and AI-powered compliance capabilities, Chargebee enables a next-generation e-invoicing experience optimized for global growth. With this joint solution, customers can:

Quickly support e-invoicing models by country or region: Meet local requirements with ease, including digital signatures, QR codes, and real-time tax authority approvals.

Meet local requirements with ease, including digital signatures, QR codes, and real-time tax authority approvals. Seamlessly connect to e-invoicing exchange networks and government platforms: Access international networks like Peppol and national tax systems directly through Chargebee.

Access international networks like Peppol and national tax systems directly through Chargebee. Adopt a modern, global compliance strategy: Simplify cross-border compliance and align with digital tax regimes worldwide.

Simplify cross-border compliance and align with digital tax regimes worldwide. Unlock new efficiencies: Automate accounts receivable invoice workflows and tightly integrate with tax compliance to drive accuracy and control across the transaction lifecycle.

Automate accounts receivable invoice workflows and tightly integrate with tax compliance to drive accuracy and control across the transaction lifecycle. Stay in control of costs and compliance: Reduce manual effort, minimize risk, and turn tax obligations into strategic opportunities.

"At Chargebee, our mission is to empower every business to drive growth with agile, interoperable systems that support global scale," said Ashley Goode, VP, Partnerships and Solutions Strategy at Chargebee. "Our partnership with Avalara extends that vision by embedding global e-invoicing and compliance automation directly into the monetization lifecycle. Together, we're helping businesses scale faster and smarter, with automation that makes compliance effortless and intelligence that drives growth."

This announcement builds on Avalara and Chargebee's longstanding partnership dedicated to simplifying tax and compliance for growing businesses around the world. For years, the two companies have collaborated to deliver seamless tax automation and compliance capabilities directly within Chargebee's billing and monetization platform, enabling customers to scale globally with confidence. Learn more about the Avalara and Chargebee integration.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a leading provider of billing and monetization solutions, empowering businesses with recurring revenue models to streamline revenue and finance operations, capture actionable insights, and drive growth. Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, and Pret a Manger, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit Chargebee.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.