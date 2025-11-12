Avalara Announces $500 Million Investment Led by BlackRock

Investment underscores confidence in Avalara's leadership in agentic AI for tax and compliance automation

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced it has closed an equity investment from an investor group led by BlackRock's Private Financing Solutions. Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), which first invested in Avalara in 2022, will remain the company's majority shareholder. All of the proceeds will be used to purchase shares from existing shareholders.

"Avalara's mission is to be part of every transaction in the world," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "With support from partners like Vista, we've evolved from a single-product innovator to a trusted, comprehensive provider of tax and compliance solutions embedded in our customers' financial systems through a powerful partner ecosystem. We're proud to welcome BlackRock as an investor as we work to advance our position as a trusted provider of innovative tax and compliance software."

Avalara pioneered cloud-based tax automation and defined the category over the past two decades. Now, as agentic AI reshapes enterprise software, Avalara is once again leading the transformation with its introduction of an agentic operating model powered by MCP servers, enterprise LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, intelligent AI agents, and one of the industry's most expansive compliance content networks. All of this runs on a multi-cloud platform engineered for resilience, scalability, and performance.

The Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ platform is built on a core principle: automation should never mean loss of control. Every Avalara AI agent includes embedded checkpoints for human review and approval, giving enterprises full command and audit-ready visibility across every compliance process, from tax filings to registrations.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista's private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of June 30, 2025, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

