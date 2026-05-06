Avalara Enhances Property Tax Solution with Agentic AI Capabilities

New features help organizations accelerate and scale tax return season performance and prepare for peak filing periods

DURHAM, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, continues to enhance its property tax solution, introducing new capabilities designed to deliver greater speed, scalability, and intelligence powered by AI. Built on a cloud-native architecture, Avalara Property Tax helps enterprises and accounting firms improve performance and scale property tax compliance in an increasingly complex environment.

According to a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. finance, tax, fixed asset, and IT leaders, property tax compliance has become one of the most resource-intensive and financially consequential functions at large enterprises. Most organizations report spending more than six figures for their all-in annual cost to manage property tax compliance, while still running into financial penalties, interest charges, and missed savings. The majority (76%) of respondents reported that they're still relying on manual or semi-manual processes, with many still managing compliance with spreadsheets and emails.

Avalara Property Tax addresses these common challenges with a unified, cloud-based platform built for speed and scale. By centralizing returns, assessments, appeals, bills, and supporting documents into a single system of record, the platform enables organizations to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and maintain greater control across the property tax lifecycle. Its architecture supports rapid processing of large, complex data sets, reducing turnaround times from days to minutes.

"Speed is a competitive advantage in managing property tax with intelligence quickly becoming the differentiator," said Carl Hoemke, GM of Property Tax at Avalara. "With agentic AI capabilities embedded within Avalara's Property Tax solution, we are helping businesses work faster with less effort and errors."

As part of Avalara's leadership in agentic tax and compliance, Avalara Property Tax incorporates intelligent document processing, machine learning, and human validation to automate data capture and enhance accuracy. These capabilities reduce manual effort while enabling more advanced, agentic AI-powered workflows that can proactively manage tasks, surface insights, and guide users toward action.

Trusted by large enterprises and accounting firms, Avalara Property Tax supports both in-house teams and service providers, delivering the performance and flexibility needed to manage growing complexity. For organizations looking to modernize property tax operations and prepare for the next phase of AI-driven transformation, visit avalara.com/propertytax to learn more.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.