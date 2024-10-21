Avalara Enhances Tax Automation on Purchases with AvaTax for Accounts Payable

AvaTax capabilities expanded further deepening tax compliance automation for customers worldwide

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced expanded capabilities of AvaTax with AvaTax for Accounts Payable . The enhancement provides a comprehensive solution built into AvaTax that is designed to automate tax calculation and compliance for purchases. The solution ensures more accurate tax calculation by identifying both over- and underpaid taxes on purchases.

A recent Avalara survey found that a growing number of businesses are turning to automation to manage tax on purchases, with 53% of respondents citing complex and ever-changing tax rules and rates as among their most significant challenges. Many respondents highlighted the dire need for tax solutions that integrate with their existing purchasing systems. Over half (52%) of respondents indicated that solutions that seamlessly automate complex tax scenarios across their business systems would also improve their compliance footprint.

"As an end-to-end compliance platform, AvaTax offers businesses a singular solution for managing both sales and purchases, consolidating their tax compliance efforts into one efficient system," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "Using our cloud-native approach to software development, AvaTax for Accounts Payable not only simplifies the compliance process, but also provides greater visibility and control over tax obligations, helping Avalara customers stay compliant with ease."

Without the right systems and processes in place, underpayments and overpayments are inevitable, and both have financial implications and inherent risk. AvaTax for Accounts Payable helps companies avoid these risks.

Key enhancements include:

Consolidated global tax compliance in the cloud: Sales and purchase compliance functionality across a broad spectrum of areas and geographies all in one unified platform, as part of Avalara's journey to empower its customers to remain compliant while transacting with anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Sales and purchase compliance functionality across a broad spectrum of areas and geographies all in one unified platform, as part of Avalara's journey to empower its customers to remain compliant while transacting with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Robust and flexible functionality for complex use cases: Customers benefit from being able to allocate tax automatically with customized and advanced transaction rules to simplify decision-making. Calculation on purchases leverages the same powerful content that Avalara is known for, including the ability to handle complex scenarios with advanced rules.

Customers benefit from being able to allocate tax automatically with customized and advanced transaction rules to simplify decision-making. Calculation on purchases leverages the same powerful content that Avalara is known for, including the ability to handle complex scenarios with advanced rules. Integration with business applications: AvaTax for Accounts Payable seamlessly integrates with popular purchasing systems through pre-built integrations and API capabilities, as well as supporting batch uploads of purchase transactions, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow across multiple purchasing systems. Both batch and real-time transactions are seamlessly accessible and actionable through a consolidated dashboard.

Avalara AvaTax uses automation to calculate tax for sales and purchasing activities within businesses around the world. To learn more about how your business can benefit from Avalara's tax solutions, click here .

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

Methodology:

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 502 director or manager positions in tax /finance, procurement, tax technology, and Accounts Payable/Receivable departments in the U.S. who managed consumer use tax obligations between February 7 - February 14, 2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are also members of the British Polling Council.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.