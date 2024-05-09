Avalara Honored as 2023 BigCommerce Tech Partner Award Winner

SEATTLE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that the company has been named BigCommerce 2023 Americas Tech Partner of the Year for seamlessly solving tax compliance challenges for ecommerce merchants.

The BigCommerce Global Partner Awards recognize the top-performing partners among BigCommerce's global network of thousands of agency and technology partners in its open ecosystem. The Tech Partner of the Year award is for technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and successful co-marketing activity over the last year.

"Avalara continues to prove itself as a top tax solution for BigCommerce customers," said the BigCommerce judging panel. "It not only provides top-notch service to customers but also consistently supports co-marketing efforts, actively focuses on the move-up market alongside BigCommerce, and pushes the message of enterprise ecommerce, simplified."

The Avalara for BigCommerce integration connects BigCommerce to Avalara AvaTax , an Avalara core product that uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate. As a result, customers can automatically send transaction data from BigCommerce to AvaTax, send tax calculations from AvaTax to BigCommerce, assign item classifications, calculate customs duty and import tax for cross-border transactions, and manage exemptions. This makes omnichannel commerce easier than ever while delivering a seamless commerce experience tailored to the needs of businesses and their customers.

"This latest recognition reinforces the long-term, strong partnership between Avalara and BigCommerce," said Meg Higgins, SVP, Global Partners at Avalara. "Avalara is a partner-first company and committed to successful collaborative innovation that provides our partners, like BigCommerce and our mutual customers, with a seamless experience and peace of mind."

The integration with Avalara and BigCommerce provides a consistent and uninterrupted shopping experience — customers can expect the same level of service, pricing, and tax calculations no matter where they shop. To learn more about the Avalara and BigCommerce integration, please click here .

