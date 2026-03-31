Avalara Introduces Avalara Capital: An Embedded Working Capital Solution for Modern Businesses

Avalara Capital helps businesses manage tax and compliance obligations while strengthening cash flow

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced the availability of Avalara Capital, an embedded working capital solution that streamlines financing and tax compliance inside the Avalara platform. Whether working capital needs arise from tax debt, seasonal gaps, or ongoing growth opportunities, Avalara Capital helps businesses access a fast and flexible funding solution. This line of credit removes the lengthy and invasive processes common in traditional lending, helping businesses navigate common cash flow gaps and continue growing.

Addressing the Intersection of Compliance and Cash Flow

Many businesses struggle with liquidity when tax deadlines or compliance activities require significant outgoing payments. These moments can make growth more difficult and can add strain to already tight operating budgets. Avalara Capital helps businesses stay compliant without sacrificing working capital or navigating disconnected financing tools. Because it is integrated directly into the Avalara environment businesses already trust, it delivers a simple, cohesive experience unlike many traditional or fragmented lending solutions.

"Avalara Capital represents a natural extension of our mission to simplify tax and compliance," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "By embedding access to working capital directly within the Avalara platform, we're helping customers address tax obligations and cash flow needs in one connected experience. It's a practical extension of our ability to reduce complexity, increase confidence, and give businesses greater control over how they manage growth."

A Differentiated Working Capital Solution

Avalara Capital uses data from accounting connectors to underwrite businesses, enabling faster approvals than alternative funding methods. Other key differentiators include:

All-In-One Solution: Avalara connects tax insights with accessible capital so businesses can address tax obligations without disrupting their operations or deprioritizing growth strategies.

Avalara connects tax insights with accessible capital so businesses can address tax obligations without disrupting their operations or deprioritizing growth strategies. Click, Click, Capital: Approval and access to funds can take place within minutes with no hard credit check and no obligation to borrow once approved, turning capital management into a flexible, strategic opportunity rather than a disruptive chore.

Approval and access to funds can take place within minutes with no hard credit check and no obligation to borrow once approved, turning capital management into a flexible, strategic opportunity rather than a disruptive chore. Business-Friendly: Low rates make this product extremely attractive to small and emerging businesses. Avalara Capital also offers risk-based pricing with more competitive rates available based on the financial health of the business applying.

Low rates make this product extremely attractive to small and emerging businesses. Avalara Capital also offers risk-based pricing with more competitive rates available based on the financial health of the business applying. Compliance Guaranteed: Avalara Capital supports 24/7 compliance by enabling businesses to resolve tax liabilities in real-time while maintaining healthy liquidity for day-to-day operations and long-term growth.

Easy, Fast, and Transparent Access to Working Capital

Avalara Capital is designed for businesses that are already engaged with Avalara through AvaTax and connected ERPs. Learn more at avalara.com/us/en/products/avalaracapital.html.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.