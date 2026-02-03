Avalara NEXT Returns in March 2026 to Shape the Future of Global Tax Compliance

Flagship conference brings developers and partners together to explore agentic AI, automation, and scalable compliance architectures

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced Avalara NEXT, a virtual event designed for developers and partners building the future of global tax compliance powered by AI, will broadcast on March 26, 2026. The event will showcase how AI, automation, and platform innovation are reshaping integrations and powering intelligent capabilities across compliance and beyond.

To register for Avalara NEXT, visit: https://avlr.co/NEXT26

Avalara NEXT is a code-focused event designed to help Avalara developers and partners build, extend, and succeed. The event delivers practical, real-world insight into how intelligent, connected compliance systems can scale and be implemented quickly. Through keynotes, technical deep dives, and partner-led sessions, attendees will gain hands-on experience with new developer tools, APIs, and agent-driven architectures they can use to create, integrate, and grow with Avalara.

"Tax compliance is entering a new era defined by intelligent automation and agentic systems working together," said Danny Fields, EVP, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "Avalara NEXT is where developers and partners can see and learn how that future is being built today, with practical examples, real integrations, and a platform designed for trust, accuracy, reliability, and scale."

Event highlights include:

A keynote address on how AI is shaping the next era of compliance through natural language interaction and intelligent automation

Deep technical sessions on Avalara APIs and agent-based architectures

Partner sessions by Versori and others showcasing embedded compliance solutions

A live walkthrough of Avalara's new Developer Portal with hands-on guidance

Avalara NEXT 2026 will be delivered via an interactive virtual broadcast experience. Sessions are designed to empower builders with the knowledge, tools, and platform insight needed to transform complex compliance challenges into intelligent, connected solutions that scale globally.

Registration is now open. Secure your spot at Avalara NEXT 2026 to explore agentic AI for tax compliance, learn from partners, and the latest advancements in Avalara's Developer Portal. View the full agenda and register at: https://avlr.co/NEXT26

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

