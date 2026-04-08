Avalara to Deliver Fully Embedded, Automated Sales Tax Compliance Tool to Small Businesses Within the Clover Platform

New integration brings seamless access to daily tax set-aside, real-time tracking, and guaranteed filing and remittance

DURHAM, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced a new embedded integration with Clover® , the all-in-one commerce solution from Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology. The new integration will deliver a fully automated sales tax compliance tool directly within the Clover platform, simplifying one of the most complex and time-consuming aspects of running a small business.

Powered by DAVO by Avalara, the solution will embed sales tax automation natively into Clover's POS system. Merchants can automatically set aside sales tax daily, track their obligations in real time, and have returns filed, and taxes remitted on their behalf, all within the system they already use to run their business.

"Avalara's goal is to make tax compliance as seamless and invisible as possible for merchants," said Evan Wright, GM of ATR, AI Content Solutions, and DAVO by Avalara. "By embedding our technology directly into Clover, we're helping businesses more easily manage complex tax requirements so they can focus on other areas of their business."

Merchants will also be able to automatically update sales tax rates within Clover using Avalara's trusted tax content, ensuring accuracy as rates and rules change while reducing manual effort and the risk of costly errors.

"Together with Avalara, we're simplifying sales tax compliance for Clover merchants, delivering automated sales tax compliance, reducing complexity and administrative work," said Will Karczewski, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager for Clover at Fiserv. "By easing this burden, we're helping small business owners spend more time on their customers and growing their business."

A key differentiator of the integration is automated daily sales tax set-aside. By separating tax funds from operating revenue, the solution eliminates the risk of mixing sales tax dollars with working capital and helps protect merchant cash flow. Funds are held securely in DAVO's holding account, and when taxes are due, DAVO files and remits on the merchant's behalf on time and in full, guaranteed.

This new embedded tax offering will launch later this year, and Avalara and Clover will continue to collaborate in future phases to include additional compliance capabilities, such as business license guidance and filing services. For information on the current sales tax offering on Clover, visit https://www.davosalestax.com/integrations/clover/.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.