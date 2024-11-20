Avalara Unveils Intelligent Tax Content Solution for Lodging and Hospitality

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging leverages AI to help hotel chains, online travel agencies and marketplaces, and others efficiently calculate complex lodging tax

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced new and innovative efficiencies for the lodging and hospitality sectors, with the release of Avalara Tax Content (ATC) for Lodging. Leveraging Avalara's proprietary, AI-infused technology, ATC for Lodging gathers, processes and organizes lodging tax data specifically for the lodging and hospitality industries – making it the ideal solution for organizations that require lodging tax content for tax calculations.

ATC for Lodging is a robust addition to Avalara's industry-leading suite of compliance products for lodging and hospitality customers, which includes Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Returns for Hospitality.

"Lodging tax regulations are constantly changing across the state, city, and jurisdictional levels, making it challenging for businesses to maintain the accuracy of tax calculations," said Pam Knudsen, Senior Director of Compliance Services at Avalara. "ATC for Lodging provides organizations, including hotel chains, online travel agencies and marketplaces, property managers and others, with the ability to calculate tax, using AI advances to deliver the researched tax content they need to increase accuracy, uniformity and reliability across multiple locations."

ATC for Lodging provides lodging and hospitality businesses with new benefits and capabilities, including:

Increased Automation : This new offering supports the efficient use of business resources by replacing manual compliance processes with intelligent automation capabilities, giving businesses control over data management, processing, and scheduling.

: This new offering supports the efficient use of business resources by replacing manual compliance processes with intelligent automation capabilities, giving businesses control over data management, processing, and scheduling. Decreased Risk : ATC for Lodging reduces risk by granting users access to researched and regularly updated lodging tax content, providing uniformity and increased accuracy across locations.

: ATC for Lodging reduces risk by granting users access to researched and regularly updated lodging tax content, providing uniformity and increased accuracy across locations. New Efficiencies in Tax Calculation: By offering both full and partial updates of tax data, ATC for Lodging helps reduce file sizes and gives customers more options.

By offering both full and partial updates of tax data, ATC for Lodging helps reduce file sizes and gives customers more options. To learn more about how your business can benefit from Avalara Tax Content for Lodging, click here.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

