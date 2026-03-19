AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2025 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $21.5 million compared with $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.09 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net operating revenues were $83.6 million compared with $83.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.08 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.34 for year ended December 31, 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 13,673

$ 9,771

$ 46,010

$ 45,922















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,909

2,915

13,247

13,537 Other golf and related operations 4,897

4,959

24,288

24,336 Total golf and related operations 7,806

7,874

37,535

37,873















Total net operating revenues 21,479

17,645

83,545

83,795















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 10,865

7,568

36,195

35,940 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,382

1,388

6,069

6,105 Golf and related operations operating costs 5,548

5,596

24,949

24,521 Depreciation and amortization expense 937

949

3,803

3,906 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,668

2,278

10,504

10,248 Operating (loss) income 79

(134)

2,025

3,075















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (510)

(509)

(2,042)

(2,040) Other income, net -

-

-

7 Income (loss) before income taxes (431)

(643)

(17)

1,042















Provision for income taxes (18)

(36)

82

90 Net income (loss) (413)

(607)

(99)

952















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (57)

(110)

(420)

(366) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (356)

$ (497)

$ 321

$ 1,318















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.13)

$ 0.08

$ 0.34















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,114

$ 2,803 Accounts receivable, net 9,819

8,595 Unbilled membership dues receivable 541

582 Inventories 1,555

1,558 Prepaid expenses 919

1,003 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 16,963

14,556







Property and equipment, net 53,982

55,582 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,267

5,647 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,379

1,383 Restricted cash 8,730

8,958 Noncurrent deferred tax asset, net 32

27 Other assets, net 28

33 Total assets $ 87,381

$ 86,186







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 614

$ 575 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 384

201 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 362

365 Accounts payable 7,984

7,116 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,244

1,064 Accrued taxes 660

594 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,529

3,524 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,054

2,024 Total current liabilities 16,831

15,463







Long term debt, net of current portion 28,032

28,646 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 1,248

707 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,017

1,018 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,355

38,034 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,402)

(982) Total shareholders' equity 36,953

37,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 87,381

$ 86,186

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation