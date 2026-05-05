AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

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Avalon Holdings Corporation

May 05, 2026, 05:05 ET

WARREN, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $17.7 million compared with $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.  The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.38 in the first quarter of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025





Net operating revenues:



Waste management services

$                      11,508

$                        9,677





Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,013

2,024

Other golf and related operations

4,137

4,367

Total golf and related operations

6,150

6,391





Total net operating revenues

17,658

16,068





Costs and expenses:



Waste management services operating costs

8,882

7,582

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

993

1,012

Golf and related operations operating costs

4,905

5,097

Depreciation and amortization expense

929

970

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,685

2,558

Operating loss

(736)

(1,151)





Other income (expense):



Interest expense, net

(504)

(510)

Loss before income taxes

(1,240)

(1,661)





Provision for income taxes

41

25

Net loss

(1,281)

(1,686)





Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(46)

(187)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$                      (1,235)

$                      (1,499)





Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:



Basic net loss per share

$                        (0.32)

$                        (0.38)





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              2,378

$              4,114

Accounts receivable, net

11,843

9,819

Unbilled membership dues receivable

707

541

Inventories

1,774

1,555

Prepaid expenses

989

919

Other current assets

15

15

Total current assets

17,706

16,963




Property and equipment, net

53,541

53,982

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,352

6,267

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,390

1,379

Restricted cash

8,501

8,730

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

32

32

Other assets, net

27

28

Total assets

$             87,549

$             87,381




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$                 624

$                 614

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

384

384

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

367

362

Accounts payable

7,736

7,984

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,496

1,244

Accrued taxes

644

660

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,126

3,529

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,074

2,054

Total current liabilities

18,451

16,831




Long-term debt, net of current portion

27,872

28,032

Line of credit

3,200

3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

1,231

1,248

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,023

1,017

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,120

38,355

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(1,448)

(1,402)

Total shareholders' equity

35,672

36,953

Total liabilities and equity

$             87,549

$             87,381

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

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