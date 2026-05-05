AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $17.7 million compared with $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.38 in the first quarter of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025











Net operating revenues:







Waste management services $ 11,508

$ 9,677











Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,013

2,024

Other golf and related operations 4,137

4,367

Total golf and related operations 6,150

6,391











Total net operating revenues 17,658

16,068











Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs 8,882

7,582

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 993

1,012

Golf and related operations operating costs 4,905

5,097

Depreciation and amortization expense 929

970

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,685

2,558

Operating loss (736)

(1,151)











Other income (expense):







Interest expense, net (504)

(510)

Loss before income taxes (1,240)

(1,661)











Provision for income taxes 41

25

Net loss (1,281)

(1,686)











Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (46)

(187)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (1,235)

$ (1,499)











Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic net loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.38)











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899



AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,378

$ 4,114 Accounts receivable, net 11,843

9,819 Unbilled membership dues receivable 707

541 Inventories 1,774

1,555 Prepaid expenses 989

919 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 17,706

16,963







Property and equipment, net 53,541

53,982 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,352

6,267 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,390

1,379 Restricted cash 8,501

8,730 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 32

32 Other assets, net 27

28 Total assets $ 87,549

$ 87,381







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 624

$ 614 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 384

384 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 367

362 Accounts payable 7,736

7,984 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,496

1,244 Accrued taxes 644

660 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,126

3,529 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,074

2,054 Total current liabilities 18,451

16,831







Long-term debt, net of current portion 27,872

28,032 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 1,231

1,248 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,023

1,017 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,120

38,355 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,448)

(1,402) Total shareholders' equity 35,672

36,953 Total liabilities and equity $ 87,549

$ 87,381

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation