Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were $11.5 million compared with $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. For the first quarter of 2018, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the first quarter of 2017.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated amenities, three golf courses and related country clubs and facilities.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017









Net operating revenues:







Waste management services

$ 8,458

$ 7,613









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,040

1,106 Other golf and related operations

2,018

1,983 Total golf and related operations

3,058

3,089









Total net operating revenues

11,516

10,702









Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs

6,662

5,894 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

467

553 Golf and related operations operating costs

2,217

2,406 Depreciation and amortization expense

729

748 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,225

2,002 Operating loss

(784)

(901)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense

(171)

(175) Other income, net

60

77 Loss before income taxes

(895)

(999)









Provision for income taxes

19

20 Net loss

(914)

(1,019)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(115)

(93) Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ (799)

$ (926)









Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.21)

$ (0.24)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

3,803

3,803











AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,612

$ 1,025 Accounts receivable, net 8,280

9,906 Unbilled membership dues receivable 694

580 Inventories 982

850 Prepaid expenses 506

512 Other current assets 25

34 Total current assets 12,099

12,907







Property and equipment, net 44,161

43,215 Leased property under capital leases, net 6,284

6,360 Restricted cash 1,326

2,826 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 62

62 Total assets $ 63,940

$ 65,378







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of obligations under capital leases $ 215

$ 212 Current portion of long term debt 554

547 Accounts payable 6,969

7,832 Accrued payroll and other compensation 668

739 Accrued income taxes 13

26 Other accrued taxes 314

372 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,147

2,718 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 845

658 Total current liabilities 12,725

13,104







Long term debt, net of current portion 10,604

10,745 Obligations under capital leases, net of current portion 851

857 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,649

38,446 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary 2,011

2,126 Total shareholders' equity 39,660

40,572 Total liabilities and equity $ 63,940

$ 65,378

































