Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, net operating revenues were $44.1 million compared with $51.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.00 in the first nine months of 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 9,326

$ 11,572

$ 29,547

$ 35,908















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,851

2,587

5,247

6,027 Other golf and related operations 4,448

3,859

9,301

9,116 Total golf and related operations 7,299

6,446

14,548

15,143















Total net operating revenues 16,625

18,018

44,095

51,051















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 7,393

9,229

23,473

28,773 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,092

1,169

2,184

2,683 Golf and related operations operating costs 4,270

4,266

9,777

10,361 Depreciation and amortization expense 741

630

2,152

1,848 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,110

2,379

6,269

6,990 Operating income 1,019

345

240

396















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (302)

(222)

(913)

(600) Other income, net 83

41

264

257 Income (loss) before income taxes 800

164

(409)

53















Provision for income taxes 27

38

95

135 Net income (loss) 773

126

(504)

(82)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (8)

(18)

(37)

(67) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 781

$ 144

$ (467)

$ (15)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.20

$ 0.04

$ (0.12)

$ (0.00) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.20

$ 0.04

$ (0.12)

$ (0.00)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,875

3,875

3,875

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,875

3,893

3,875

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,667

$ 1,446 Accounts receivable, net 8,679

12,009 Unbilled membership dues receivable 866

602 Inventories 1,034

813 Prepaid expenses 810

725 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 16,071

15,610







Property and equipment, net 50,473

48,978 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,913

5,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,280

1,466 Restricted cash 4,246

7,185 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

39 Total assets $ 78,027

$ 79,164







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 2,622

$ 1,015 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 343

295 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 533

513 Accounts payable 8,094

11,719 Accrued payroll and other compensation 956

961 Accrued income taxes 46

93 Other accrued taxes 362

434 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,041

3,153 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,125

839 Total current liabilities 18,122

19,022







Long term debt, net of current portion 21,972

21,570 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 622

555 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 747

953 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,567

37,030 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (103)

(66) Total shareholders' equity 36,464

36,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,027

$ 79,164

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation