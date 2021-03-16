Avantis Investors Further Adds To Relationship Management Team

"Olivian and Andrew bring important skill sets with them to their new positions," said Eduardo Repetto , Avantis Investors Chief Investment Officer. "Olivian has worked directly with clients as an advisor, and Andrew served as a wealth management specialist, working with the financial advisor community. We are excited to have them join our team."

Prior to joining Avantis Investors, Pitis served as lead advisor at Dowling & Yahnke, where he was responsible for advising clients on a wide spectrum of wealth management issues, including investment management, financial planning, tax planning, philanthropy and inter-generational wealth transfers. He was also a voting member of the Investment Committee.

Pitis earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Transilvania University of Brasov in Romania, a Master of Science in forestry from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration in finance and entrepreneurship from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder and holds CFP® and AIFA® credentials.

Prior to joining Avantis Investors, Clark served as a regional wealth management specialist at American Century Investments. In this role, he was responsible for communicating investment strategies and practice building ideas to the financial advisor community in the Midwest.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in finance, banking and real estate from the University of Missouri. He is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist, a Certified Fraud Examiner and holds Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses.

Pitis and Clark are the latest to join the Avantis relationship management team. The firm announced the addition of Caroline Gaynor and Justin Yost, CFA earlier this month.

