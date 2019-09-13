Avantis Investors™ Names WisdomTree's Geoff Hunter VP, Relationship Director And Investment Specialist

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis InvestorsTM, a new investment brand from global asset manager American Century Investments, continues the buildout of its client relationship team with the hiring of Geoff Hunter, CIMA®, from WisdomTree. Hunter will serve as vice president, relationship director and investment specialist for Avantis Investors, which strives to develop well-diversified, tax-efficient and low-cost investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations.

Hunter joins a growing team of experienced industry veterans who comprise Avantis Investors. Since naming Eduardo Repetto, PhD., chief investment officer in late June, the firm has attracted more than a dozen investment and relationship management professionals.

"Geoff's skills complement those of the incredible team we've assembled in a relatively short period of time," said Repetto. "He's energetic, brings tremendous knowledge of the registered investment advisor market, and has a deep passion for delivering high-quality investment solutions that align with client needs."

Hunter joins Avantis Investors from WisdomTree, where he served in various roles of over the past six years. Most recently, he managed RIA and family office relationships throughout the Midwest. Hunter holds a bachelor's degree in communication from Loyola College (Baltimore, Md.) and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business.

In the coming months, Avantis Investors plans to launch five new equity strategies in exchange traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund vehicles. Developed by Repetto, the new strategies rely on a proprietary investment approach based on an academically-supported, market-tested framework that aims to identify securities with higher expected returns based on their current market prices and other company financial information. Learn more at www.avantisinvestors.com.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; Los Angeles; London; Hong Kong; Sydney; Frankfurt, Germany; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

