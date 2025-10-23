Avantor® Announces Partnership with p-Chip Corporation to Develop Solutions for Digital Traceability of Smart Consumables

New product line will enable secure chain-of-identity, enhanced traceability, and digital process control in pharmaceutical and clinical workflows – supporting the growing demand for individualized therapies

RADNOR, Pa. and CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, today announced a collaboration agreement with p-Chip Corporation to co-develop a new generation of "Smart Consumables" by embedding p-Chip's innovative microtransponder technology into Avantor's laboratory and clinical consumables.

This partnership combines Avantor's industry leading expertise and scale with p-Chip's digital microtransponder technology platform. The collaboration will focus on engagement with joint strategic customers in life sciences, diagnostics, bio-manufacturing, and healthcare to provide solutions for digital process control that enable compliance with Chain-of-Identity ("COI") requirements.

The Smart Consumables developed under this collaboration will provide a next-generation solution with secure and trusted digital process control for COI compliance. Consumables, such as vials, slides, cassettes, tubes and plates will be embedded with a durable p-Chip microtransponder with a unique and secure identifier. This will enable end-to-end traceability and automated process control, ensuring that critical samples and reagents are tracked and verified at every step.

The growing demand for precision and individualized therapies is aggressively driving the need for high-fidelity sample traceability and a secure COI. This category of personalized therapeutics, including advanced cell and gene therapies, require patient samples to be securely and unambiguously identified, monitored and linked to all data throughout its end-to-end process, and to the therapeutic journey from collection to administration. By building digital identification directly into consumable labware, Smart Consumables help provide the level of tracking, authenticity verification, and compliance that these innovative treatments demand.

"This innovation supports Avantor's mission to enable scientific breakthroughs and allows us to meet high-value customer needs in rapidly evolving areas like personalized medicine," said Corey Walker, President of Laboratory Solutions at Avantor. "Embedding digital intelligence into our consumables will deliver a new level of traceability and process control for our customers and underscores our commitment to developing proprietary and digitally enabled lab solutions."

"Our microtransponder platform will play a pivotal role in advancing traceability and compliance in lab workflows through this collaboration," said Michael Hadjisavas, Chief Operating Officer, Life Sciences and Healthcare, p-Chip Corporation. "By equipping consumable labware with secure, unique digital identifiers, we are helping labs maintain an unbroken chain-of-identity for samples and reagents. We are confident that this not only streamlines quality control but also accelerates the digital transformation of pharmaceutical and healthcare processes – supporting better patient outcomes in the era of digital healthcare."

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About p-Chip Corporation

p-Chip Corporation is a Chicago-based technology company pioneering a new class of microtransponder tags for digital identity management in traceability and authentication of physical products and materials of industrial value chains. The p-Chip® microtransponder is a tiny silicon chip – about the size of a grain of salt – that can be embedded into or attached onto products to assign a secure, unchangeable digital identity. By creating a "digital twin" for physical items, p-Chip enables unprecedented levels of traceability, security, and supply chain visibility. p-Chip's platform is transforming how industries like healthcare, life sciences, food and automotive ensure the integrity of their products and comply with chain-of-custody requirements. For more information, visit www.p-chip.com.

