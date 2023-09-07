Avantor® Partners with Tobin Scientific to Provide End-to-End Solution for Research Lab Relocations, Sample Transport, and GMP Storage Services

News provided by

Avantor and Financial News

07 Sep, 2023, 07:05 ET

Partnership will satisfy growing need among biopharma and life science companies
for end-to-end solutions so customers can focus on science

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, has entered into an agreement with Tobin Scientific, a leading provider of biopharma cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services, to support end-to-end moves for biopharma customers looking to relocate their labs, research facilities, and samples. This partnership will deliver upon the growing customer need for complex logistics solutions with temperature-specific requirements.

Biopharma and life science companies who require end-to-end moves need partners who can safely move sensitive materials from one place to another with the utmost care. Avantor's collaboration with Tobin Scientific offers one primary partner to support critical moves, reducing downtime and offering flexibility for temporary or long-term storage. This solution removes the burden from the customer to solve their storage needs and provides current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance for temperature-controlled materials. These efficiencies and focus on quality enable our customers to focus on what matters most – moving science forward. 

"Whether it's the movement of an entire lab or the transfer of critical samples or materials, Avantor is committed to supporting all steps of our customers' research processes. Our customers need the flexibility to do science where it works best for them, and lab and research moves are critical to that need, but they require a focus on efficiency and security," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President of Americas, Avantor. "This partnership with Tobin Scientific offers efficiency through an end-to-end solution and provides the support our customers need as they grow and scale."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Avantor to help our customers, whether they are at the earliest stage of research or are among the largest biopharma players," said Brian Tobin, CEO of Tobin Scientific. "Our state-of-the-art storage and transport solutions, together with Avantor's diverse market reach, combine to provide essential services for all our customers."

The partnership between the two companies leverages Tobin Scientific's expertise in the transfer of goods with temperature-specific requirements while the transportation and logistics services complements Avantor's biorepository and archiving services, resulting in a better experience for the customer.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Tobin Scientific
Tobin Scientific is a leading provider of biopharma cold chain, storage, and transport & logistics services. Serving a broad spectrum of sectors including life sciences, academia, and government, we excel in ensuring the safe and secure handling of temperature-sensitive products. With GMP-compliant storage solutions, we manage and distribute mission-critical consumables and equipment. Nationally recognized for lab relocation and principal investigator support, our holistic approach and unwavering commitment to quality distinctly set us apart. We take pride in helping our partners successfully navigate the complexities of the biopharma industry. Learn more at: tobinscientific.com

Media Contact
Hannah Mooney Mack
Business Communications
Avantor
239-216-0209
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Christina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
805-617-5297
[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Also from this source

Avantor® to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Avantor® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.