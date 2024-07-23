Avantor Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; QuidelOrtho & Schneider National to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will replace QuidelOrtho Corp. (NASD:QDEL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and QuidelOrtho will replace Hibbett Inc. (NASD:HIBB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 26 . JD Sports Fashion Plc (XLON: JD) is acquiring Hibbett in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.





Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) will replace U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 31 . Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring U.S. Silica Holdings in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 26, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Avantor AVTR Health Care July 26, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion QuidelOrtho QDEL Health Care July 26, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition QuidelOrtho QDEL Health Care July 26, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hibbett HIBB Consumer Discretionary July 31, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Schneider National SNDR Industrials July 31, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion U.S. Silica Holdings SLCA Energy

