AvantStay and Wander Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Luxury Distribution and Supply Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, the leader in luxury group travel and premium hospitality, today announced a strategic partnership with Wander, a technology-first platform focused on distributing premium hospitality inventory to high-intent travelers. The collaboration includes two core initiatives: the distribution of AvantStay's luxury properties on Wander's booking platform and a long-term strategic supply partnership designed to route qualified property management opportunities to AvantStay as Wander's preferred operating partner.

30A Ohana Grande by AvantStay

Together, the companies aim to meet growing demand for high-quality, design-forward accommodations while setting a new standard for guest experience and reliability in luxury travel.

"The luxury vacation rental market is evolving rapidly, and consolidation and collaboration are key drivers of our success," said Reuben Doetsch, Co-Founder of AvantStay. "Wander's curated platform connects high-intent travelers with exceptional homes, and together with AvantStay's operational scale and experience, we can deliver consistent, world-class service across our portfolio. This partnership sets a new standard for premium travel, showing how operators and platforms can work together to elevate the entire industry."

The initial rollout will feature AvantStay's homes across key U.S. markets, all bookable directly through Wander's platform and featuring AvantStay's signature hospitality.

"We chose to partner with AvantStay because they set the standard for operational excellence in luxury hospitality," said John Andrew Entwistle, Founder & CEO of Wander. "Their portfolio of luxury homes consistently delivers exceptional guest experiences and fits perfectly with our audience. Their scale allows us to collaborate effectively on distribution and supply growth, ensuring travelers enjoy seamless, high-end stays."

This partnership reflects a broader market shift toward fewer, stronger operators supported by premium platforms and shared infrastructure. By combining AvantStay's operational scale with Wander's technology-driven platform and high-intent audience, the companies aim to make luxury, professionally managed stays more accessible to travelers nationwide.

The initial test of properties marks the beginning of a broader roadmap between the two companies. As demand continues to rise for premium, professionally managed stays, AvantStay and Wander plan to explore additional opportunities in technology, guest experience, and supply expansion to further elevate the luxury travel landscape.

About AvantStay: AvantStay is a leading hospitality and property management company offering a diverse portfolio of more than 2,500 premier short-term rental properties across 65 markets. As the preferred next-generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

