AvantStay Expands Hotel Portfolio With Grand Opening in Miami

Hospitality brand advances hotel management and operations with the opening of Sense28 in March 2026 in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay , the modern hospitality brand redefining how people travel and invest in real estate, is expanding its hotel portfolio to Miami with the opening of Sense28 , an AvantStay Hotel. Following strong momentum in the Nashville market with The Gilmore , the debut marks AvantStay's continued evolution beyond short-term rentals and into thoughtfully designed, experience-driven hotels in top urban destinations.

AvantStay selected Miami's Edgewater neighborhood for Sense28 for its rapid growth and proximity to the city's cultural and creative hubs, offering an ideal home base for visitors to make Miami their own. Sense28 is designed for group travel and extended residential-style stays. Guests can expect premium hospitality and hotel amenities alongside AvantStay's signature design-forward suites. Bright, open spaces come equipped with full kitchens and living areas that are designed for gathering and unwinding. Amenities include on-site garage parking, a staffed lobby, the option for contactless check-in and check-out and other concierge services such as fridge stocking and IV therapy.

"Sense28 reflects AvantStay's ongoing growth and our ability to expand into high-demand urban markets where design-forward hospitality meets strong business fundamentals," said Sean Breuner, CEO and founder of AvantStay. "As we continue to scale, our focus remains on creating differentiated stays that deliver long-term value - for our guests, our partners, and the communities we operate in."

Located at 329 NE 28th St, Edgewater, Miami, Florida, Sense28 features 52 modern units, including one- and two-bedroom suites complete with full kitchens, a pool deck and a fitness center. Pairing spacious, residential-style layouts with the elevated service and tech-enabled ease that AvantStay is known for, Sense28 is designed for effortless togetherness, whether guests are celebrating, working remotely or settling in for a long-term stay.

For hotel updates, information, room reservations and private event bookings ahead of Sense28's opening in March 2026, visit sense28miami.com and follow along on Instagram @sense28miami . To inquire about AvantStay's hotel management capabilities, contact [email protected] .

About AvantStay: AvantStay is the best way to travel for groups, offering a diverse portfolio of more than 2,500 premier vacation rental properties across 65 markets. As the next-generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International and is now the preferred villa provider for Capital One cardholders. We currently offer distribution on more than 65 online travel agencies. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch. For more information about AvantStay, visit www.avantstay.com .

