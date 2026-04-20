AVANTSTAY EXPANDS HOTEL PORTFOLIO WITH LAGUNA BEACH TAKEOVER

Hospitality brand assumes management of former Sonder-operated hotel, marking continued expansion of AvantStay's operations in Southern California

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay is continuing to scale its hotel portfolio with the opening of The Mara Laguna Beach, a newly managed and reimagined boutique hideaway set just above the Pacific. Located at 1600 S. Coast Highway, the 66-room property is now accepting bookings and welcoming guests, with its official opening taking place today, April 20. This marks AvantStay's ninth takeover of a former Sonder-operated property and reinforces the brand's position as a leading operator in the travel and hospitality landscape.

The Mara Laguna Beach, an AvantStay Hotel, enjoys a rooftop ocean view. Photo provided by AvantStay.

As the hospitality industry continues to shift, AvantStay has emerged as a key player bridging the gap between short-term rentals and traditional hotels. With more than 3,000 properties across 65 destinations, the company leverages a tech-enabled operating model to support efficient growth while delivering a consistent guest experience. The transition of former Sonder properties presents an opportunity for AvantStay to expand its footprint in high-demand markets while enhancing operations and maintaining brand consistency.

"The Mara represents the next step in AvantStay's growth as we continue to expand our brand," said Reuben Doetsch, co-founder of AvantStay. "AvantStay aims to redefine what travelers come to expect from boutique hotels, blending the character of the destination and charm of the property with a high-quality experience that sets a new standard for the industry."

Located just one block from the beach in Laguna Beach's Pearl District, The Mara offers 66 guest rooms with modern coastal design. Amenities include a rooftop terrace with ocean views, a pool, hot tub and shared communal spaces for guests. The property also offers concierge services to support guest needs throughout their stay. Within walking distance of beaches, galleries and local dining, the hotel provides convenient access to the surrounding area, including nearby coves such as Woods Cove and Crescent Bay.

For hotel updates, information, room reservations and private event bookings, visit https://themaralagunabeach.com/ and follow along on Instagram @themaralaguna. For business inquiries, contact [email protected].

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the largest and highest-rated luxury vacation rental management company in the U.S. With a diverse portfolio of more than 3,000 premier properties across 65 markets, AvantStay delivers exceptional travel experiences while helping owners earn more with less effort. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International and is now the preferred villa provider for CapitalOne cardholders. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch. For more information about AvantStay, visit www.avantstay.com.

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Link to images – courtesy of AvantStay

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Peyton Cantrell ( [email protected] )

SOURCE AvantStay