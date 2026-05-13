AVANTSTAY EXPANDS SOUTH FLORIDA PRESENCE WITH NEXO RESIDENCES

North Miami Beach development blends hospitality, coworking and residential living in a 16-story property opening Q3 2026

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, a rapidly growing hospitality management company and technology platform with a portfolio of more than 3,000 short-term rental properties across 65 markets, is expanding its presence in South Florida through its partnership with Nexo Residences, a 16-story professionally-managed short-term rental condominium opening in Q3 2026 in North Miami Beach. Through this partnership, AvantStay will serve as the preferred property manager and technology platform for the residences, reflecting growing demand for branded, professionally managed, amenity-driven residential properties that cater to local residents, leisure travelers and remote professionals.

Nexo Residences offers a three-story arrival lobby, resort-style pool, jacuzzi, outdoor kitchens, children’s playground, outdoor movie theatre, private event area, multi-purpose club room, fitness center with yoga studio and virtual trainer, rooftop observatory deck with unobstructed south-facing views and a state-of-the-art two-story coworking and tech hub, providing residents and guests with a seamless blend of living, working and leisure.

Designed as a fully integrated lifestyle destination, developed by Fortune International Group and Blue Road, Nexo Residences offers a three-story arrival lobby, resort-style pool, jacuzzi, outdoor kitchens, children's playground, outdoor movie theatre, private event area, multi-purpose club room, fitness center with yoga studio and virtual trainer, rooftop observatory deck with unobstructed south-facing views and a state-of-the-art two-story coworking and tech hub, providing residents and guests with a seamless blend of living, working and leisure.

"Selecting the right management partner was critical to shaping our vision for Nexo," said Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group. "AvantStay brings deep expertise in both short-term rentals and hospitality, along with the operational infrastructure to deliver a world-class experience. Together, we are bringing together hospitality, coworking and residential living, positioning Nexo as a leading offering in North Miami Beach."

Founded by entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch, AvantStay continues to evolve its approach to modern hospitality, informed by consumer behavior and a focus on flexible, technology-enhanced travel. "Nexo Residences reflects where we see the future of hospitality heading," said Breuner. "As we expand AvantStay's portfolio, we're focused on partners, destinations and properties that are purpose-built for flexibility, where guests can move seamlessly between living, working and traveling. South Florida is a natural fit for that vision and an important market for our continued growth."

Located at 13899 Biscayne Blvd., Nexo features 254 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom residences, along with a limited collection of three- and four-bedroom townhomes, each delivered fully furnished with European-style kitchens with Italkraft kitchens, Dekton countertops, Bosch appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive glass-railed balconies and dedicated lockable owner closets. AvantStay will be the preferred manager for short-term rental operations of the studios to three-bedroom units, with an on-site hospitality team managing guest services, housekeeping and day-to-day operations on behalf of owners.

Technology is integrated throughout the property to support a seamless guest experience, including smart key access, a self-service package system and high-speed Wi-Fi in all common areas. The tech-focused amenities and coworking hub is designed to meet the needs of hybrid professionals, while rooftop and outdoor entertainment spaces enhance both relaxation and productivity for everyone.

For property updates, information, room reservations and private event bookings ahead of Nexo Residence's grand opening in Q3 2026, visit https://avantstay.com/?utm_source=nexo and follow along on Instagram @avantstay. For business inquiries, contact [email protected].

ABOUT AVANTSTAY

AvantStay is the largest and highest-rated luxury vacation rental management company in the U.S. With a diverse portfolio of more than 3,000 premier properties across 65 markets, AvantStay delivers exceptional travel experiences while helping owners earn more with less effort. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International and is now the preferred villa provider for CapitalOne cardholders. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch. For more information about AvantStay, visit www.avantstay.com.

ABOUT FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Synonymous with excellence, quality, customer service and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of luxury, Fortune International Group has been a recognized leader in development, sales, and marketing since 1983. With over 7,000 units and 9 million square feet of projects delivered, the company's prestigious development portfolio includes many of the most prominent residential properties in South Florida including Faena Residences Miami, Ora by Casa Tua, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Nexo Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Residences Brickell, Jade Beach, Jade Ocean, Jade Signature, Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale and Hyde Resort & Residences Hollywood.

The company's Fortune Development Sales division is the premier, exclusive on-site sales and marketing representative for third-party development projects in South Florida, having sold more than 31,000 units and currently representing some of South Florida's most successful projects such as: The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, Cipriani Residences, Bay Harbor Towers, Pagani Residences, Una Residences, Baccarat Residences Miami and Casa Bella Residences, among others. The firm's real estate brokerage division, Fortune Christie's International Real Estate, is the exclusive Christie's affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Fortune International Group has 21 offices around the world with over 1,000 associates. Fortune's international broker network reaches legions of prospective buyers from South Florida to Buenos Aires, Hong Kong to São Paolo, and Manhattan to Paris. For more information, visit fortuneintlgroup.com.

ABOUT BLUE ROAD

Based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Blue Road is an integrated developer of hospitality, residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Over the course of 25-plus years, the company has delivered more than 1,000 rooms in a successful collection of remodeled and new construction hotels in Miami, Orlando, and New York. Blue Road's portfolio also includes successful residential projects such as the Blue Bay Tower in North Bay Village; The Highlands in North Miami Beach; and The Club and The Palms in Bay Harbor Islands. Beyond South Florida, Blue Road has also developed luxury residences, resorts, and golf communities in Destin, Orlando, Naples, and West Palm Beach. For more information, visit www.blueroad.us.

MEDIA IMAGES

Link to images – Courtesy of AvantStay

MEDIA CONTACT

Parthenon PR

Peyton Cantrell ( [email protected] )

ANDER & Co

Nicole Lustig ([email protected])

SOURCE AvantStay