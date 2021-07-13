AvantStay Launches Once in a Lifetime Digital Duo Dream Job

The traveling duo will get to stay at AvantStay's multi-million-dollar vacation homes in Scottsdale and Coachella Valley and will be compensated $10,000 total ($5,000 each) for the experience.

The homes are:

Primrose: an 8-bedroom, 6-bathroom home that's an entertainer's wonderland with features including: a private screening room, pool, spa, basketball court, table tennis, pool table, two outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor grill, a sauna, a salon, two wet bars and a putting green.

Blackrock: a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home with pool and foosball tables, firepit, in-home bar, theater room, infinity pool and panoramic views of Paradise Valley .

. Moonshine: a 5-bedroom, 4.5 home that boasts views of Santa Rosa Mountains and is situated on PGA West Golf Course. It has a pool, firepit, wet bar, full outdoor kitchen and foosball. The home was also previously owned by supermodel, Tyra Banks .

In addition to staying at the three homes above, the duo will visit and create content at other incredible AvantStay properties in Coachella Valley and Scottsdale, selection based on availability.

AvantStay will cover all transportation, and meals will be taken care of by AvantStay through their concierge fridge-stocking service. AvantStay's fridge-stocking service offers the option for guests to request grocery packages, including packages like Taco Tuesday, Mimosa Brunch, and BBQ Dinner, all at the click of a button through AvantStay's mobile app. Everything is stocked prior to arrival, so guests can skip the grocery store and get straight to having fun.

They will also experience fun activities curated by the AvantStay team including:

Hot air balloon rides for that ultimate #sunsetgoals pic

For the foodies, a personal, customized chef dinner

Poolside massages for unwinding

And more surprises!

"At AvantStay, we say Go Together, Go Far and that's exactly what this opportunity is providing to two friends seeking a new adventure," says Sean Breuner, Founder & CEO of AvantStay. "With the continued rise of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, launching this program allows us to showcase our amazing homes and experiences to a new generation of travelers, all while providing these talented creators a chance to do what they love."

AvantStay is accepting applications for its Digital Duo Dream Job from now through Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST, with the opportunity to embark on the journey for 10 days from Monday, August 9 to Thursday, August 19, 2021.

About the Role and Qualifications:

Must be at least 21 years of age at the time of applying and a legal resident of the United States

Social media savvy with plenty on experience posting to TikTok or Instagram Reels

Have a thirst for travel or interior design

Have a valid driver's license

To apply, https://avantstay.com/digital-duo and submit up to 4 TikToks or Reels that best showcase you and your partner's content creative skills, as well as a short paragraph on why AvantStay should hire you. The duo will be selected based on creativity, quality of content, and video and editing skills. Applicants' social media accounts must be set to public to be considered.

For questions on this promotion, contact: [email protected]. Be sure to follow AvantStay on Instagram and TikTok to see the selected duo and their adventures this summer! https://www.instagram.com/avantstay/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@avantstay

To learn more about AvantStay or to view more of its properties, visit www.avantstay.com. For questions, [email protected] or +1 (833) HI-AVANT

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the premier next-generation hospitality company that transforms beautiful vacation homes into incredible experiences for guests. AvantStay operates in over 60 destinations with 550+ upscale homes across their diversified portfolio. From expertly designed estates ranging from 3 to 10+ bedrooms to ranches with horses and private beaches, AvantStay homes are one-of-a-kind. Its award-winning interior design team styles each home and outfits them with unique amenities to keep your group entertained — think billiards tables, outdoor fire pits, home theaters, hot tubs, and much more! AvantStay properties include a personal concierge who can coordinate anything from an in-home chef to a fully-stocked fridge on arrival, all at the click of a button through the AvantStay app.

