AvaSure Establishes Chief Nursing Executive Advisory Board

Industry experts to share insights and perspectives to support AvaSure's continued expansion in the virtual nursing market

BELMONT, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and remote safety monitoring, announced today that it has established a Chief Nursing Executive (CNE) Advisory Board.

The CNE Advisory Board comprises an inaugural group of ten healthcare and nursing industry leaders who will assist AvaSure to continue bringing value to the acute care market by providing an informed view of industry trends and emerging customer needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of nursing leaders who will share their diverse insights and perspectives to support AvaSure's continued expansion in the virtual nursing market," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "We look forward to collaborating with this talented group of nursing authorities to advance new models of virtual nursing care."

Leveraging their vast experience and expertise in virtual care, the CNE Advisory Board will develop critical guidelines and recommendations to help the healthcare industry achieve clinical, financial, and operational advancements through virtual team-based care including nursing and sitting.

The ten members of the board bring decades of knowledge and experience from across a wide spectrum of the nursing industry:

At a recent working meeting, the dialogue centered around how virtual sitting and virtual nursing represent key components of transforming care delivery.

"There are not enough nurses to meet our needs in the current model," said Howell. "As nurse leaders, we must take the lead in redesigning care delivery or someone else will do it for us."

"Our goal is to create a care delivery model in such a way that nurses wouldn't want to practice in any other way," said Carpenter.

Additionally, nurse leaders discussed how previous approaches to addressing staffing challenges are no longer viable given today's macroeconomic climate – necessitating deeper investments in technology to close the gap.

"We are still suffering from the same problems we had ten years ago: nurses are stretched too thin, resulting in frustration and burnout," said Rhine. "Virtual care finally offers us a path towards a sustainable labor solution."

"The last few years have been the most challenging of my career, but also the most rewarding," said Rudisill. "By pioneering new models of virtual care, we are creating a connected purpose to unite clinical and information technology teams behind the shared goal of exceptional patient care."

