AvaSure Expands Leadership Team, Announces New Telehealth Services to Improve Patient and Staff Safety

MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a leading provider of advanced patient safety monitoring systems, today announced a new leadership structure and a line of business and consulting services intended to significantly improve safety and quality in inpatient hospital environments.

To better align AvaSure's leadership team with its product portfolio, new services, and robust roadmap, the company announced the promotion of three longtime AvaSure team members to new C-suite roles.

Brad Playford remains in the CEO role, but with a greater emphasis on corporate strategy and vision.

remains in the CEO role, but with a greater emphasis on corporate strategy and vision. Kyle Pett was named president and chief operating officer, and among other duties, will oversee the company's new effort to offer contracted remote patient monitoring services to hospitals nationwide. The program will offer hospitals a safe and effective alternative to training their own staff or providing costly in-room patient monitoring.

was named president and chief operating officer, and among other duties, will oversee the company's new effort to offer contracted remote patient monitoring services to hospitals nationwide. The program will offer hospitals a safe and effective alternative to training their own staff or providing costly in-room patient monitoring. Lisbeth Votruba , MSN, RN, was named chief clinical innovation officer. She will lead the company's new clinical consulting arm, which will allow hospitals to work with her and her team to better integrate a patient safety monitoring platform that improves patient outcomes and protects hospital staff.

, MSN, RN, was named chief clinical innovation officer. She will lead the company's new clinical consulting arm, which will allow hospitals to work with her and her team to better integrate a patient safety monitoring platform that improves patient outcomes and protects hospital staff. Toby Eadelman was named chief technology officer. One of his key initiatives involves ORNA®, AvaSure's Online Reporting of Nursing Analytics. The goal is to better leverage predictive analytics and big data to help hospitals measurably improve patient and staff safety.

The leadership changes and focus on new services are a reflection of the company's significant growth in recent years, and strengthen AvaSure's position as a critical partner to hospital leaders nationwide.

"We are fortunate to have a leadership team committed to continuous improvement and challenging the status quo," said Brad Playford, CEO and founder of AvaSure. "Now is the time to realign our organization's structure to better match our growth and opportunities. I am confident that AvaSure is again at an inflection point in furthering our business capabilities that continue to be built upon keeping people safe."

AvaSure is best known for its TeleSitter® Solution, which is a patient monitoring system designed with interactive 360-degree high-quality cameras and high-fidelity two-way audio provided by hard-wired or mobile wireless devices that travels from room to room, expanding the reach and capabilities of clinical staff. Hospitals and other clinical care environments utilize AvaSure's solutions, in conjunction with other safety measures, to mitigate the spread of viruses like COVID-19, prevent patient harm, protect staff from violent patients and visitors, and enhance nursing resources.

"It's a very simple idea – but one with incredibly consequential implications for patients and hospital staff," Playford said. "If you put a camera in every hospital room, and have a trained staff member on the other end watching the live feed, you will save lives. You will decrease patient injuries, prevent violent acts, reduce the spread of infectious diseases, improve patient outcomes, and make the hospital environment safer. And I believe AvaSure's new leadership team will help us get there."

Pett holds extensive organizational experience having served in operations roles at AvaSure since 2011, most recently serving as the vice president of operations. He earned a bachelor's degree from Hope College majoring in computer science and business management.

Votruba was formerly the vice president of clinical quality and innovation at AvaSure. As a third-generation nurse, she is a long-time advocate for safe working conditions for health care workers and is passionate about providing quality care for patients.

Eadelman was the vice president of engineering and manufacturing at AvaSure. Before joining the company, he was an engineering manager at Johnson Controls where he held roles from 2000-2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Calvin College and a master's degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University.

