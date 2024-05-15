AvaSure Honors 2023 AvaPrize Winners for Virtual Care Excellence

Awards program recognizes individuals and organizations for advancing patient and staff safety

BELMONT, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure , a market leader in acute virtual sitting and virtual nursing, proudly unveils five recipients of the 2023 AvaPrize awards.

AvaSure's virtual care awards program, AvaPrize, recognizes individuals and organizations whose unwavering dedication has not only enhanced patient safety but has also revolutionized the nursing experience and ushered in new standards of care efficiency.

"At AvaSure, we are on a mission to redefine healthcare delivery by harnessing the power of technology," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "We stand alongside the nation's leading health systems in championing transformative care models that prioritize patient safety, empower nursing teams, and drive tangible improvements in outcomes. It is with great pride that we pay homage to these exceptional individuals and organizations for their tireless commitment to leveraging intelligent virtual care to shape a brighter future for healthcare."

2023 AvaPrize winners

The Hub & Spoke Award recognizes the organization with the most efficient use of the AvaSure platform by multi-site organizations using a single remote central observation center. The award went to the University of California San Diego Health – Hillcrest , which has significantly improved patient safety while reducing the use of one-to-one sitters through its virtual sitting program. The program has enabled the health system to sustain an ongoing annual sitter avoidance of 20 patients per day, or the equivalent 84.0 full-time equivalents (FTEs).

, which has significantly improved patient safety while reducing the use of one-to-one sitters through its virtual sitting program. The program has enabled the health system to sustain an ongoing annual sitter avoidance of 20 patients per day, or the equivalent 84.0 full-time equivalents (FTEs). The SafetyNet Award honors the organization that demonstrates the most complete AvaSure virtual care program. In 2023, that was PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center , which has used the AvaSure platform to improve care for patients with dementia and those at risk of self-harm. Across eight of its facilities, the health system monitored 16,463 patients for 1,317,917 hours in 2023, preventing a staggering 121,249 adverse events.

, which has used the AvaSure platform to improve care for patients with dementia and those at risk of self-harm. Across eight of its facilities, the health system monitored 16,463 patients for 1,317,917 hours in 2023, preventing a staggering 121,249 adverse events. The Path to Zero Award recognizes an organization focused on patient safety, specifically with reducing fall rates with the AvaSure platform. In 2023, the award went to Centra Health , whose team leveraged the real-time analytics and quality dashboards to help progress and track the reduction of falls.

, whose team leveraged the real-time analytics and quality dashboards to help progress and track the reduction of falls. The Super Star Virtual Safety Attendant Award recognizes individuals who consistently exceed expectations in ensuring the successful utilization of the AvaSure platform. The award went to Dorcas Poku of VHC Health, a virtual sitting technician who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her role. Beyond ensuring the effective use of the AvaSure platform, Poku ensures that compassionate patient care is not lost in virtual settings. Her ability to establish meaningful connections with patients under her care, as well as with the clinical staff, sets her apart as a true asset to the healthcare team.

a virtual sitting technician who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her role. Beyond ensuring the effective use of the AvaSure platform, Poku ensures that compassionate patient care is not lost in virtual settings. Her ability to establish meaningful connections with patients under her care, as well as with the clinical staff, sets her apart as a true asset to the healthcare team. The VA Award honors the remarkable advancements in virtual care achieved by VA Hospitals. In 2023, the winner was W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, emblematic of its pursuit of innovation and improvement to provide the best care to our Veterans. The team actively seeks and implements best practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care. Furthermore, their collaborative spirit extends beyond their institution as they generously share their insights and experiences with other VA facilities, progressing and elevating standards across the VA health system.

The AvaPrize awards have been personally delivered, allowing the AvaSure team to express heartfelt gratitude to each recipient for their remarkable dedication to implementing technology-driven solutions in the pursuit of unparalleled patient care.

To learn more about the 2023 AvaPrize winners, click here . 2024 submissions are now open.

