"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Anchors a Strong December Weekend for Regal as New Releases, Family Movies, and Sequels Drive Attendance, Food & Beverage, and Merchandise Sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of Avatar: Fire and Ash spearheaded another big weekend for Regal, as moviegoers turned out in large numbers for both new releases and continued favorites across the United States.

The three-day period marked the company's biggest market share weekend of 2025, and its third biggest market share weekend in the post-pandemic period. Avatar: Fire and Ash led the box office at Regal locations, delivering strong results in 4DX, IMAX®, RPX, and ScreenX, with audiences looking to experience the movie's immersive visuals in premium formats. Seven of the top 10 performing theatres for Avatar: Fire and Ash nationwide were Regal locations, including the number one theatre Regal Irvine Spectrum.

The weekend's success was further supported by a range of new releases, including David, The Housemaid, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, each of which contributed to strong attendance throughout the day and evening.

In addition, Regal continued to see meaningful momentum from recent blockbuster and franchise titles, including Dhurandhar, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2, highlighting the strength of a broad, multi-genre lineup in the holiday period.

Beyond ticket sales, Regal reported elevated food and beverage spend per patron, driven by themed concessions, premium offerings, and strong group and family attendance. Guests also embraced film-related and Regal-exclusive merchandise. Limited edition Avatar-themed items, including the Banshee Popcorn Bucket and Totem Cup, have helped contribute to one of the exhibitor's strongest merchandise weekends of the year.

"There's a growing sense of anticipation around movies right now that's translating into sustained, meaningful attendance," said Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Cineworld. "Avatar: Fire and Ash is a true theatrical event that audiences plan around, in the same way as Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and other defining releases this season. What stands out is not just that people are coming, but how they're choosing to experience these films, with premium formats, merchandise, and food and beverage all being part of the occasion. It reinforces that when studios deliver event-level storytelling and theatres deliver on experience, audiences show up in a big way."

Regal saw strong performance across major metropolitan markets and regional hubs, with several locations ranking among the company's top-performing theatres nationwide for the weekend. Premium formats, weekend matinees, and evening showtimes all delivered solid results, reinforcing sustained demand for shared, in-theatre entertainment. Regal also saw a strong contribution from theatres upgraded in the company's ongoing investment in customer experience, including at the newly opened Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria and from the first weekend of IMAX at Regal LA Live.

