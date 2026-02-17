Oscars® Best Picture Nominees and Winners Return to Regal for the "And the Award Goes to…" Series in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March at Regal will be a month-long celebration of cinematic excellence as Oscars® Best Picture nominees and previous statuette winners return to theatres for the "And the Award Goes to…" series. This repertory program of acclaimed Oscars nominees and winners is sponsored by Focus Features in support of the September release of Sense and Sensibility.

"Building anticipation for the 98th Oscars ceremony on March 15, Regal is bringing 31 awards season favorites back to theatres, including the 10 films competing for the Best Picture statue," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "For the March series, we partnered with Focus Features to showcase some of the best filmmaking over nearly 100 years of the Academy Awards® in the sacred space of our movie theatres."

Week One: The Ones That Got Away Mar 1 – La La Land (2016)

Mar 2 – RRR (2022)

Mar 3 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Mar 4 – Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Mar 5 – Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Week Two: Oscars Best Picture Film Festival Mar 6 – Sinners (2025)

Mar 7 – Hamnet (2025)

Mar 8 – Marty Supreme (2025)

Mar 9 – Sentimental Value (2025)

Mar 10 – The Secret Agent (2025)

Mar 11 – Bugonia (2025)

Mar 12 – Train Dreams (2025)

Mar 13 – One Battle After Another (2025)

Mar 14 – F1 (2025)

Mar 15 – Frankenstein (2025)

Week Three: Lives Under Pressure Mar 16 – Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Mar 17 – Parasite (2019)

Mar 18 – Terms of Endearment (1983)

Mar 19 – The English Patient (1996)

Mar 20 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

Mar 21 – Unforgiven (1992)

Mar 22 – Green Book (2018)

Week Four: History, Conflict & Consequence Mar 23 – Wings (1927)

Mar 24 – Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Mar 25 – From Here to Eternity (1953)

Mar 26 – All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

Mar 27 – Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Mar 28 – Oppenheimer (2023)

Mar 29 – No Country for Old Men (2007)

Week Five: Honor Among Crooks

Mar 30 – On the Waterfront (1954)

Mar 31 – The Sting (1973)

Coming to theatres in September, Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Diana Reid from Jane Austen's classic novel, follows Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as the sisters navigate financial difficulties, societal pressures, and romantic obstacles after their father's untimely passing. Directed by George Oakley and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, this adaptation from Focus Features will likely garner consideration for quite a few filmmaking accolades among next year's awards ceremonies.

For those guests looking to enjoy some award-worthy snacks with their movie, Regal Crown Club members who attend any of the "And the Award Goes to…" films in March will receive a discounted combo offer across the month.

Advance tickets for "And the Award Goes to…" films are now available for a reduced admission price of $7.99 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for these Oscars Best Picture nominated and winning titles as part of their monthly subscription.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,396 screens in 395 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of January 31, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

