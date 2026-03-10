Celebrate MAR10 Day with Advance Tickets to an Early Showtime of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's-a MAR10 Day!" and Super Mario-loving moviegoers can now get advance tickets to attend the earliest showtimes of the April 1 release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at Regal. For guests looking to speedrun The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel on opening day, over 250 Regal locations will feature showtimes starting at 12:01 a.m., including premium formats where available, with eight locations offering 24-hours of Super Mario Galaxy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Yoshi Popcorn Bucket at Regal Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Following the breakout success of 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Regal is excited to announce tickets-on-sale for its highly anticipated sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "MAR10 Day 2026 also marks the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., and Regal will celebrate this milestone with lots of movie-themed merch, concessions, and promotions available to guests of our theatres."

Super Mario fans wanting to bring home The Super Mario Galaxy Movie experience will be interested in the collectible merch available at Regal, especially the novelty concessions containers. The Yoshi Popcorn Bucket, the Luma Popcorn Container, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collectible Combo are just a few of the keepsake items that will be available for purchase when the movie arrives in theatres.

The concession stands at Regal will feature an array of themed foods and beverages for guests to enjoy while watching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Limited-time snack offerings include Dippin' Dots Galaxy Pop Ice Cream, ICEE Peach Freeze, ICEE Star Power Cherry, and three Regal-exclusive MrBeast Feastables—Galaxy Cocoa Crunch chocolate bar, Sour Boosts gummy candy, and White Chocolate Peanut Butter Yoshi Eggs treats.

Regal's loyalty members can power-up their moviegoing experience with multiple Super Mario Galaxy promotions. Regal Crown Club (RCC) and Unlimited members who secure advance tickets on MAR10 Day will find 1,000 bonus credits added to their accounts. Guests purchasing a can of bubly at concession stands will receive a Super Mario Galaxy koozie (while supplies last) to keep their flavored sparkling water cold and refreshing throughout the movie. Along with the koozie, RCC and Unlimited members who pair a bubly with any size popcorn will be automatically entered into the Regal x bubly Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kennedy Space Center getaway (see official rules and methods of entry online).

Advance tickets for the April 1 release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are now available at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for Super Mario Galaxy showtimes by joining Regal Unlimited where subscribers see as many movies whenever and wherever they want.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of February 28, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal