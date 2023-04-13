Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $100 Million Mark at the Global Box Office in CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX Theatres

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has eclipsed $100 million at the global box office for its 4DX and ScreenX formats.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has broken nearly every box office record for CJ 4DPLEX and the film continues to play in 4DX and ScreenX theaters around the world.

"The $100 million threshold is a testament of this epic film's global popularity and the growing excitement to see films like 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in ScreenX and 4DX," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX and Don Savant, CEO and President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

In "Avatar: The Way of Water," audiences experience the lush lands of Pandora in ScreenX's visually immersive panoramic format with exclusive story-enhancing imagery only available in ScreenX. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with 20th Century Studios, James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment to ensure the highest quality presentation of the exhilarating journey.

4DX's multi-sensory technology submerges audiences into the action of the film by utilizing over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. It transcends the traditional movie-going experience with special effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others.

About CJ 4DPLEX :

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 355 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 4 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

