Avathon AI Joins the Unicorn Community at 2025 World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, the provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has joined the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, a designation reserved for private hyper-growth companies at the forefront of disruption and innovation in their industries valued at more than $1 billion USD. Avathon CEO Pervinder Johar will attend the 2025 Annual Meeting taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20-24 January.

Avathon is the leader in Industrial AI.

Avathon's participation in the Unicorn Community will focus on extending the life of critical infrastructure, as it seeks to help businesses advance toward full autonomy with Artificial Intelligence.

"We are delighted to welcome Avathon to the Forum's Innovator Community," said Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Transforming manufacturing industries and supply chains is essential to drive innovation and responsible growth, and we look forward to Avathon's contributions to the Forum's work in this important area."

Under the direction of Johar, Avathon is committed to incorporating cutting-edge AI into legacy infrastructure and converting conventional systems into self-sufficient, resilient, and sustainable ecosystems as it incorporates Industrial AI in supply chain management, energy, and aviation industries.

"We look forward to connecting with other industry leaders and policymakers as we share insights and solutions, defining the agenda on pressing global infrastructure issues," Johar said. "As a critical player in the industrial sector, we will work to address the more than $100 trillion of aging infrastructure that is currently under stress due to supply disruptions, labor shortages, and changing security threats. We are pleased to join the Forum's commitment to progressing on this and other systemic challenges by gaining powerful insights, devising structured initiatives, and engaging in forward actions."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, which facilitates rigorous and respectful dialogue to improve the state of the world through the power of human ingenuity, entrepreneurship, innovation, and cooperation. WEF's Unicorn Community is one of three Global Innovator Communities that provides a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Avathon received unicorn valuation in 2022 on its proven track record for partnering with the world's industry leaders to address their most critical challenges, enable digital transformation, and drive profitable growth.

About Avathon

Avathon , a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

