Avathon Awarded Army VIPER Contract to Deliver Next-Gen Contested Logistics Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, a leader in applying cutting-edge dual-use technology to complex defense challenges, announced today it has been awarded a two-year, $5 million contract through the U.S. Army. The contract calls for the rapid, continued development of VIPER, a commercially-based product that addresses the Army's most pressing challenges in Contested Logistics. Avathon's advancements in its autonomous logistics technology are designed to strengthen operational readiness and sustainment in contested environments. This innovative capability will transform the movement and management of essential supplies across a contested, operational environment.

"Distribution of key classes of supply in a contested environment is non-negotiable for mission success, and the Army is taking decisive steps to lead innovation in this area," said Pervinder Johar, Chief Executive Officer, Avathon, Inc. "This dual-use technology significantly reduces the cognitive load on commanders and logisticians across their formations, laying the necessary groundwork for future autonomous operations. We are proud to be selected for this opportunity and look forward to working side-by-side with the Army's best and brightest in the field."

Leveraging its AI-enabled logistics success from the commercial sector, Avathon's agentic, artificial intelligence platform is redefining how sustainment is planned and executed across the modern battlespace. VIPER will deliver tactical and operational advantage across three critical dimensions:

Autonomous Scheduling and Movement Optimization — Leveraging AI to generate and continuously adjust the most efficient movement and sustainment plans for fuel, ammunition, and critical materiel across all operational echelons—ensuring precision and agility even amid disrupted networks or denied terrain.

— Leveraging AI to generate and continuously adjust the most efficient movement and sustainment plans for fuel, ammunition, and critical materiel across all operational echelons—ensuring precision and agility even amid disrupted networks or denied terrain. Intelligent Distribution of Essential Supplies — Enable routing and allocation to ensure the right class of supply reaches the right place at the right time—minimizing exposure to risk while maintaining operational tempo in degraded or contested conditions.

— Enable routing and allocation to ensure the right class of supply reaches the right place at the right time—minimizing exposure to risk while maintaining operational tempo in degraded or contested conditions. Predictive Asset and Platform Readiness — Providing real-time insight into the health and performance of critical logistics platforms, maximizing throughput, reliability, and availability to sustain combat operations.

"VIPER reflects the continued partnership between Avathon and the U.S. Army to advance the vision for autonomous sustainment," said Art Sellers, General Manager, Avathon Government. "Our focus is on getting capability – VIPER - to the field, rapidly and responsibly, so commanders can plan, adapt, and sustain with confidence, even in the most complex and degraded operational environments. We look forward to delivering this capability from Central Texas, where the Army's key headquarters and units dedicated to transformation and modernization reside. Army innovation partners including U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM)."

Modern logistics must be designed to operate and adapt in contested environments. The Army is advancing technologies that enable autonomous sustainment, decision advantage, and resilient support operations—capabilities that partners like Avathon are helping bring to the fight.

Together, these advancements mark a decisive step toward autonomous and adaptive sustainment networks—where logistics remains a competitive advantage, not a vulnerability.

About Avathon

Avathon, based in Pleasanton, CA, is a leading provider of AI-enabled sustainment and asset performance technologies built to extend the life, readiness, and operational effectiveness of critical assets. Backed by years of development, proven deployments, and deep domain expertise, Avathon's products deliver predictive and prescriptive insights that optimize maintenance, logistics, and supply chain operations. Avathon's mission is to empower warfighters and sustainers with intelligent, autonomous tools that ensure readiness and resilience in even the most contested environments. Avathon Government is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avathon, based in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE Avathon