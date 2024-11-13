Avathon Partners with CP PLUS, Largest CCTV Manufacturer in India, to Enhance Public Safety while Strengthening Community Bonds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has partnered with CP PLUS, one of the largest manufacturers of CCTV cameras, to create safer, more connected societies by bundling Avathon's computer vision technology with each camera. The companies are bringing Avathon's computer vision AI capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across India, turning their cameras into intelligent assets that enable more secure workplaces, factories and facilities.

In today's fast-paced world, it's hard to keep an eye on every single detail, every minute of the day. Computer vision AI technology gives users the freedom and control to go about their daily lives knowing they will receive proactive alerts identifying safety and security issues in real time.

"Increasing demand for advanced public safety tools, smart home devices and integrated AI-powered cameras is fueling massive industry growth," said Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS, a subsidiary of Aditya Group. "Our partnership with Avathon will help us to better deliver state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions that feature advanced functions like real-time anomaly detection and intelligent monitoring."

Avathon's computer vision AI automatically detects and alerts unsafe conditions and incidents in real time, allowing users to proactively take the right actions. Avathon enables business owners using valuable resources to monitor CCTV camera feeds to get back to focusing on operations. The company partners with OEM camera manufacturers by providing AI technology that enables end customers to quickly and accurately address processes, behaviors, and conditions that cause unacceptable risk. Through its partnership with CP PLUS, Avathon has democratized this technology, giving access to large organizations and small businesses alike.

CP PLUS is India's leading surveillance brand with the most extensive portfolio in the entire global industry. Representing a major share of the Indian CCTV market, CP PLUS offers a range of products and services to meet the varied needs of government, commercial, residential, and industrial customers and its products are successfully deployed in every nook and corner of India and many countries across verticals and industry.

"AI cameras are paving the path forward in India toward smart-city initiatives and enhanced public safety improvements. In this sometimes disconnected world, it's comforting to rely on a technology that instantly alerts users to potential dangers and other anomalies," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "We're proud to partner with CP PLUS to provide the AI innovations needed to push India to the leading edge of technological advancement."

