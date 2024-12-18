Avathon Unveils Expanded Leadership Structure, Experts in Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and Renewables, to Propel Industrial AI Leader to New Heights

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has expanded its industry vertical and technological expertise by welcoming a number of supply chain, logistics and manufacturing veterans to the company.

Avathon is the leader in Industrial AI.

Avathon's AI platform enables solutions that work for the world's most critical and complex infrastructure. The company solves crucial industrial challenges, such extending the lifetime of capital-intensive assets and enabling efficient manufacturing ramp-up, through the evolving use of AI. These leadership additions enrich Avathon with subject matter experts in the key markets, while giving the company experienced strategic direction as it continues rapid expansion.

Supply chain and technology veteran Niyati Kohler joins Avathon as chief strategy officer, where her duties include leading overall corporate and go-to-market strategy. Her previous experience includes Blume Global, she worked as senior vice president of strategy and operations, as well as work at Infosys, Xerox, and Zyme.

Santosh Pant has joined the company as senior vice president, engineering. He last served as head of R&D at Blume Global, and he worked in engineering leadership at REZ-1 and IAS. He began his career in engineering roles at Apple Computer, Charles Schwab and Wipro Technologies.

Mark Yong, who has served in leadership roles for Blume Global, the transportation consultancy firm BMT, and INTTRA, joins Avathon as managing director of APAC and EMEA. Yong leads a team focused on growing the industrial AI company's brand throughout the region.

Tommie Wilson has been hired as vice president, accounting. His experience includes accounting roles at Profound Commerce, Unchained, and the Metis Foundation; he began his career at Texas Instruments.

A number of long-term employees have new and expanded roles. Sandeep Gupta, who has been with the company since May 2021, has been promoted to senior vice president, product. Gupta previously served as CEO of Ensemble Energy and president/CEO of Helois Engineering. Kyle Adams previously worked as strategy manager for Avathon's government entity; he is now vice president, corporate strategy. Before joining Avathon, Adams worked as an analyst at Boeing for nearly 11 years. Sahil Maheshwari started his journey at Avathon as director of product development, renewables, joining after engineering and product development roles at Ensemble Energy and Oracle; he has been promoted to vice president, engineering. Alex Ardel joined the company in 2016 as a senior data scientist, developing and deploying models for failure prediction, diagnosis, categorization and state prediction for industrial assets. Ardel has been promoted to vice president, data science.

"I am excited to officially announce the hires we have made at Avathon over the past few months and the employees we have promoted; they are all crucial to our continued success. This key talent is now working toward our goal of developing an Industrial AI platform that grows with companies through the next 50 years of innovations," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "AI has an outsized role in transforming our global infrastructure and supporting economies across the world. We all know the world runs on infrastructure; together, we make infrastructure run better."

About Avathon

Avathon, a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

Media contact:

Jon Ross

Sr. PR & Communications Manager

Avathon

[email protected]

SOURCE Avathon