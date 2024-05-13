Avaya and LivePerson Announce New Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class CX

CX leaders to integrate product, go-to-market, and services to provide a unified, omnichannel suite with faster time-to-value and accelerated, derisked path to new innovation for customers with on premises, hybrid, or cloud contact centers

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaya, a global leader in enterprise customer experience solutions, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced a new partnership designed to unify voice, digital, and AI capabilities into a single omnichannel solution that delivers connected, personalized customer experiences and accelerates enterprise digital transformation.

The Avaya and LivePerson partnership enables enterprises to augment their existing investments in Avaya cloud and premises-based solutions by deploying market-leading digital, automation, AI, and analytics capabilities in an integrated experience — no rip-and-replace or migration required — enabling transformative outcomes faster with lower cost and substantially less risk to operations.

As part of the new partnership, Avaya will integrate LivePerson's award-winning Conversational Cloud platform for digital customer conversations and conversational intelligence to power two new, innovative offerings:

Advanced Digital Capabilities offers dozens of digital channels, leverages LivePerson's best-in-class messaging, AI, and conversation orchestration solutions, and natively supports third-party channels, bots, and LLMs. It will be fully integrated with Avaya Experience Platform™ premises-based, private cloud, and public cloud contact center solutions, creating a connected employee experience with Avaya's unified agent desktop.

offers dozens of digital channels, leverages LivePerson's best-in-class messaging, AI, and conversation orchestration solutions, and natively supports third-party channels, bots, and LLMs. It will be fully integrated with Avaya Experience Platform™ premises-based, private cloud, and public cloud contact center solutions, creating a connected employee experience with Avaya's unified agent desktop. Unified Insights Capabilities unlocks voice of the customer data from all channels so enterprises can measure outcomes through both near real-time and post-conversation insights. This suite of capabilities takes invaluable data from customer interactions and makes it available for the rest of the business to improve processes, inform R&D,and drive strategy. The new solution leverages LivePerson's conversational intelligence suite, including Analytics Studio.

"Today's enterprises want to use analytics, digital channels, automation, and AI to deliver better outcomes for customers, while attaining new levels of operational efficiency and minimizing disruption to existing core systems," said Josh Mueller, CMO and General Manager of Hardware, Avaya. "Partnering with LivePerson brings 'innovation without disruption' to our customers and partners by enabling them to bring market-leading digital and AI capabilities, along with world-class analytics, seamlessly into their existing operations."

"With Avaya, we're creating an entirely new path for enterprises to achieve the true ROI of digital transformation and AI right now — without locking that value behind a years-long CCaaS migration journey," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "Our strategic partnership not only provides a faster path to better outcomes, but will also power a best-of-breed omni-channel suite like nothing else in the market today."

Advanced Digital Capabilities and Unified Insight Capabilities will drive accelerated time-to-value — and reduce the risks of using AI for customer experience — by bringing together the capabilities, services and client success motions of both Avaya and LivePerson, including:

Interoperability between platforms with a unified workspace, analytics, and orchestration layer spanning all channels — all deployable without disrupting investments in existing customizations, workflows, or infrastructure from either platform.

A complete digital suite supporting dozens of channels, including web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk and more.

Embedded Conversational AI with native capabilities — as well as support for third-party bots and LLMs from leading providers including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

A fully integrated, omnichannel conversational intelligence suite to unify all voice of the customer and agent performance data across any voice or digital vendor, all in one place.

Access to enterprise-safe generative AI capabilities including conversation summaries, agent assist tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data collection, and LLM-powered insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.

Additional details around the joint solution will be shared in a breakout session at Avaya ENGAGE on May 14th at 11:45 AM, at demo stations in both the LivePerson and Avaya booths during ENGAGE, and at LivePerson's Spark virtual product launch event on May 23, 2024.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there's no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Avaya

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "could," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

LivePerson

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current business and product plans and goals, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Avaya PR

[email protected]

LivePerson PR

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.