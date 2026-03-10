Aveeno® Announces Research Collaboration to Advance Skin Health Science and Education as Skin Care Brand Celebrates 80 Years of Innovation

Collaboration to focus on preclinical and clinical research, professional education, and innovative strategies to amplify advancements in skin science

SUMMIT, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveeno®*, the oat science skincare pioneer, today announced a three-year collaboration with Mayo Clinic. This collaboration will focus on research, education, and overall innovation and impact to elevate the industry and enhance the health and well-being of people worldwide.

Aveeno

As Aveeno® celebrates 80 years of trust in homes and hospitals, the brand reflects on a long-standing history of working with Mayo Clinic. The work includes the first mention of colloidal oatmeal in medical literature by Mayo Clinic physicians on the benefits of colloidal oatmeal baths for treating acute and chronic dermatoses i. Over subsequent decades, research has examined the role of colloidal oatmeal in dermatological treatment, including a pivotal clinical study demonstrating the superiority of Aveeno® Triple Oat® versus its vehicle control in relieving xerosis and pruritusii.

"We are constantly pushing for innovation, staying on the cutting edge of research and testing, especially within our skin health portfolio," shared Dr. Caroline Tillett, Chief Scientific Officer at Kenvue, the maker of Aveeno®. "Aveeno® was the first brand to formulate colloidal oatmeal, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with Mayo Clinic's multi-disciplinary physicians to enhance our understanding of skin health. We care fiercely for those who use and recommend our products, and our goal is to deliver even greater solutions for ultimate skin health and wellness for both patients and consumers."

The research programs are set to include preclinical and clinical investigations to advance scientific research on the power of Triple Oat® for compromised skin. Through research efforts that bring together dermatological research expertise and consumer skin health insights, Kenvue aims to advance skin wellness and education through its Aveeno® portfolio.

About Aveeno®

Aveeno® is the oat science skincare pioneer. A dermatologist-recommended brand for over 80 years & the leader of Oat Science with over 80 years of clinical research on Sensitive Skin. Clinically-proven for all ages, all skin-tones and all skin types – even sensitive & compromised skin.

Aveeno® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

