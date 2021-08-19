Avelo Airlines and Tweed-New Haven Airport Announce Nonstop Service Between Connecticut and the Sunshine State

"We're excited to bring more choice, everyday low fares and the Avelo Soul of Service to Connecticut," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Connecticut residents told us they want more convenient and affordable options for flying to Florida and we listened. These four popular sun-soaked destinations are an ideal winter retreat. The refreshingly simple and smooth HVN small-airport experience will ensure our Customers depart relaxed and ready for some fun in the sun."

Avelo will be the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

"Today's announcement from Avelo Airlines is another clear step towards transforming Tweed-New Haven into a more vibrant and sustainable airport, one that can help grow jobs and serve as an economic driver for our region," said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of Tweed-New Haven Airport. "For years the people of southern Connecticut have been asking for more options when it comes to flights, and – starting this November – that will be a reality. While today is very exciting, it is truly just the beginning, and we look forward to a continued and growing partnership with Avelo here at HVN."

A Different and Better Travel Experience

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) on April 28, 2021. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves nine popular destinations across the Western U.S.

Avelo will operate single-class, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-700 Next Gen aircraft at HVN to provide a more comfortable, mainline jet experience than the small regional jets that historically served the airport. The 147-seat aircraft will provide Customers with a large, spacious cabin with more room and seating options.

In its first 100 days of operation, Avelo has achieved industry-leading reliability. Since inaugurating its first flight, Avelo has operated more than 1,250 flights with only three cancellations – a 99.8% completion factor. During that same period, Avelo achieved an 85% on-time arrival performance. In July, Avelo reported a 92% on-time performance and zero cancellations.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut residents, HVN offers the refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience Connecticut residents are seeking. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

"More options for our residents and more economic activity for our region. This is very exciting," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. "Today's announcement builds a strong leisure and economic relationship with leading destinations in Florida. In doing so, Avelo will create good paying local jobs and build economic development momentum as we implement a long-term sustainable plan for our region."

Avelo has committed to invest $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN which will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

"As the local operator of Tweed-New-Haven for more than 20 years, we are extremely excited that Avelo Airlines will soon be starting these new nonstop flights from Connecticut," said Jorge Roberts, CEO of Avports. "Both Avports and Avelo have made clear that we believe in the long-term future of HVN and its ability to serve more flyers from the surrounding region. In the coming months, we look forward to hiring for new jobs at the airport to support this increased activity."

Avelo's Customer experience commitment includes no change or cancellation fees. The airline also does not impose a call center fee for Customers who choose to book their flights by phone and Avelo does not overbook flights.

Four Nonstop Fun-in-the-Sun Destinations

Fort Lauderdale: A South Florida Haven

The reasons to visit Greater Fort Lauderdale are as abundant as the sun and palm trees. There are over 300 sunny days a year, which gives visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature, boating, diverse neighborhoods, events, attractions and unique "only-here" specialness that helps define Fort Lauderdale. It's easy to spend a day at the beach, with 24 miles of golden sandy beaches and waterfront dining and shopping. With comfortable year-round temperatures, the Atlantic Ocean is always inviting to scuba divers, snorkelers, stand-up paddleboarders and jet skiers. The destination also boasts luxury hotels, museums, nightlife, shopping, casinos and family-friendly fun.

Fort Myers: Florida's Barrier Islands

With its gentle Gulf of Mexico waves, shell-strewn beaches, neighborly attitude and laid-back tempo, Fort Myers and its islands invite a mood of creativity and inspiration. Fort Myers, recognized for its beautiful weather, outdoor recreational activities and historical estates, serves as a gateway to a stretch of islands including the Sanibel area, known for its beaches, shelling, fishing, nature tours, bird watching, golf, tennis and more. The destination also boasts a lively downtown area with a vibrant night scene where clubs, coffee houses, street performers and cafes draw visitors from all over.

Orlando: Theme Park Capital of the World

Wonder awaits in Orlando with endless excitement and unforgettable adventures. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. With 5,000 restaurants featuring celebrity chefs, local favorites and options for every palate, Orlando's incredible scene is undeniable. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

Tampa Bay: The Heart of Florida's Gulf Coast

When it comes to Tampa Bay, picturesque scenery and an average of 361 days of sunshine per year create an ideal setting for those ready to explore and discover new treasures. With some of the world's top-rated beaches, Tampa is a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can discover blue skies and sunshine, a sparkling waterfront, world-class chefs, family fun and a century of Cuban culture – all in Florida's most diverse travel destination. There's no shortage of activities in this locale. From the popular Tampa Riverwalk, linking downtown's favorite attractions along the Hillsborough River, to the Heights Public Market, and signature attractions like Busch Gardens and The Florida Aquarium, to tailgating and rooting for your favorite Tampa Bay team, the options are endless.

Start Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Inaugural First Flight November 3 HVN-MCO 11:00 a.m. 1:55 p.m. One-time ceremonial flight November 3 MCO-HVN 2:35 p.m. 5:15 p.m. Orlando November 4 HVN-MCO 7:30 a.m. 10:25 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays November 4 MCO-HVN 11:05 a.m. 1:45 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Fort Lauderdale November 5 HVN-FLL 9:00 a.m. 12:10 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays November 5 FLL-HVN 12:50 p.m. 3:40 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Tampa Bay November 8 HVN-TPA 2:30 p.m. 5:35 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays November 8 TPA-HVN 6:15 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays Fort Myers November 11 HVN-RSW 2:30 p.m. 5:50 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays November 11 RSW-HVN 6:30 p.m. 9:25 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays

Fly with Confidence

Avelo takes many precautions to protect Customer health at the airport and during their flight. Avelo airplanes are regularly cleaned and disinfected, and tray tables, galleys, lavatories and all other high touch surfaces are sanitized every evening with Calla 1452 (hospital-grade) disinfectant. In addition to disinfecting and cleaning daily, Avelo treats the entire airplane regularly with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on all surfaces. This Zoono treatment forms a colorless, odorless protective shield and is safe to human contact.

The cabin air is refreshed every two to three minutes by the Boeing 737's top-down air filtration and ventilation system. The system directs air flow from the ceiling to the bottom of the seat – not front to back – and greatly reduces particle movement throughout the cabin. All Avelo airplanes operate with hospital-grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that remove 99.9% of air particles, including viruses like COVID-19, in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.

Federal law requires everyone – including Avelo Customers and Crewmembers – wear a face mask at the airport and on the aircraft (unless eating or drinking). Avelo also encourages social distancing best practices whenever possible, and all Customers will receive a convenience package containing a hand sanitizer and bottled water on board.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves many popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

*The one-way $59 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by August 31, 2021 for travel by November 17, 2021, and is available on a limited number of seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

