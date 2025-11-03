Avelo Airlines Celebrates Fourth Anniversary at Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo serves 28 routes from HVN

Avelo commemorates milestone with 20% off + additional exclusive savings for Avelo PLUS members

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its start of service at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). When Avelo took flight at HVN on November 3, 2021, the airline introduced a new era of affordable, convenient, and reliable air service to Connecticut travelers.

Since beginning operations at Tweed-New Haven in 2021, Avelo has:

Avelo Airlines departs its first East Coast base at Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). America’s most reliable and convenient airline launched April 2021 in Los Angeles/Burbank, flies to nearly 50 destinations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Flown more than 3.8 million Customers

Operated nearly 30,000 flights

Grown to 28 nonstop destinations

Distinguished itself as America's most reliable airline

Employed over 300 Crewmembers (employees) in Connecticut

Extended HVN fleet to 8 Boeing Next-Generation 737s

Avelo is commemorating the occasion with a fourth anniversary promo code "HVN4YEARS" offering travelers 20% off base fares* on select flights. Travelers can apply the promo code on itineraries booked at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Four years ago Avelo took flight from Connecticut with a simple but powerful purpose: to Inspire Travel. We have fulfilled that mission out of Tweed New Haven Airport for more than 3.8 million Customers, who have experienced our money-saving low fares and time-saving convenience. Today, with 28 destinations from HVN, it's easier and more affordable than ever to visit many of our country's most beautiful, vibrant, and popular locations. More airplanes and destinations are on the way, and we look forward to welcoming aboard millions of new and returning Customers in the years ahead."

Operational Excellence

As Avelo enters its fifth year in Connecticut, the airline is distinguishing itself with industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, the airline ranks #1 in on-time performance with 79.9% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – this is the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry, known as A14.

These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

World-Class Customer Satisfaction

Avelo's smooth and seamless travel experience is fueling its high customer satisfaction. Since fruition, Avelo has achieved an NPS of 57. This is considered an excellent customer satisfaction score for any industry, putting Avelo in great company among some of the world's leading consumer brands.

Fleet Expansion

Avelo will have eight Boeing Next Generation 737s aircraft based at HVN with an additional aircraft dedicated to the state of Connecticut.

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 8.1 million Customers on over 65,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 41 cities spanning 15 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in Fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy benefits like discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions, a $50 renewal bonus, and the ability to share perks with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

Avelo also offers a range of seating options. These include Standard, Stretch, and Stretch+ seating. Stretch provides extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Stretch+ features a unique upgrade where the middle seat is blocked for added comfort and space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advanced seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of 22 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2027, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves over 40 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

*20% off HVN4YEARS promo code discount applies to one way and round-trip bookings. Travel must be completed by 4/21/2‍6, blackout dates: 1‍1/2‍1/25, 1‍‍1/2‍5/2‍5, 1‍‍1/2‍6‍/‍25, 11‍/3‍0‍/25, 1‍‍2/1/2‍‍5, 1‍‍2/19‍‍/2‍5-1‍/‍6/2‍6, 2‍/13‍/26-2‍/1‍7/2‍‍6. Must be purchased by 1‍1:5‍9 p‍.m. P‍T on 1‍1/10/2‍5. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on AveloAir.com when you begin your search. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only and does not apply to government taxes or certain carrier-imposed fees. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice and until ticketed. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries or combinable with other promotions. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines