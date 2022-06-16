Avelo Airlines Announces Inflation-Crushing 50% Off Sale

Savings available on all nonstop flights from Vegas to Sonoma and Redding

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of travel and virtually everything else soar to historic highs, Avelo Airlines is offering an inflation-relief 50% discount* on its nonstop flights to both Sonoma County and Redding, California from Las Vegas.

Travelers can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23, 2022, using the promo code: HALFOFF . There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by November 9, 2022.

"This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time."

Las Vegas' Most Convenient and Affordable Way to California Wine Country

Avelo flies this route four days per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. As the gateway to wine country, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) is uniquely positioned to put visitors within minutes of dozens of wineries, 25 minutes from the towering redwoods and 30 minutes to the scenic and breathtaking views of the Pacific. With gently rolling hills, misty ocean breezes, ancient redwoods and meandering rivers and streams, Sonoma County offers an array of outdoor activities and experiences. There are more than 60 state and regional parks that offer miles of hiking and cycling trails, kayaking and ziplining, hot air ballooning, horseback riding, camping and untouched wilderness.

Northern California's Outdoor Adventure Headquarters

Avelo flies this route two days per week: Monday and Friday. With 600 square miles of state and national parks, Redding is the ideal gateway to a sun-and-nature-filled Northern California vacation. With 42 stunning waterfalls, picturesque lakes and the Sacramento River in close proximity to the city, water recreation plays a vital role in the area's attractions. From houseboating on Shasta Lake to sunbathing on Whiskeytown's shoreline, to rafting or kayaking down the Sacramento River, there's something for water lovers at every level. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the mountains and the access to hundreds of miles of biking and hiking trails. Coupled with its small-town charm, Redding is the perfect escape for the city-weary traveler.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 25 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Jim Olson

[email protected]

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

