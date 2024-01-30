Avelo Airlines Announces New Base at Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport

Avelo will base two Boeing 737s and hire up to 50 Crewmembers at STS

Avelo extends West Coast spring and summer schedule through June 11

Avelo adds extra flights between STS and Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Everyday low one-way fares from STS start at $72

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on nearly three years of serving the Bay Area's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS), Avelo Airlines today announced it is establishing STS as its newest base of operation. The base, which will open May 1, will enable Avelo to expand the everyday low fares, convenience and reliability it introduced to the region in April 2021.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "STS is our kind of hometown airport – friendly, fast and easy. As the inaugural destination of Avelo's first flight in 2021, the Bay Area has a special spot in our history. Since then, more than 300,000 Customers have experienced Avelo's everyday low fares, convenience and reliability flying to and from STS. We are very excited about the platform for growth the airport offers Avelo, and the meaningful employment and economic impact our investment will bring to the region."

Avelo will initially base two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft at STS. Avelo expects to employ as many as 50 Crewmembers at STS when the base opens in May. This includes Pilots, Flight Attendants and Aviation Maintenance Technicians. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

Avelo serves four nonstop destinations from STS:

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

Las Vegas, NV (LAS)

(LAS) Los Angeles / Burbank, CA (BUR)

/ (BUR) Palm Springs, CA (PSP)

Avelo offers flights to RDM twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays); LAS up to four days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays); BUR every day except Wednesdays; and PSP up to four days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout said, "We're very excited for the next chapter in this great partnership with Avelo Airlines. We're looking forward to the new connections and operations this will bring to our community, and all the benefits of an Avelo base here at STS."

Everyday Low Fares

Everyday low one-way fares from STS start at $72*:

Nonstop one-way fares between STS and Los Angeles start at $72*

start at Nonstop one-way fares between STS and Las Vegas start at 78*

start at 78* Nonstop one-way fares between STS and Bend start at $84*

Nonstop one-way fares between STS and Palm Springs start at $97*

Customers can book flights at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Extends West Coast Schedule / Adds STS-LAS Flights for Super Bowl LVIII

Avelo also announced today the airline has extended its West Coast spring and summer schedule. Beginning today, Customers can book Avelo flights through June 11, 2024, at AveloAir.com.

Additionally, Avelo announced today it has added special roundtrip flights between STS and LAS for Super Bowl LVIII, which is being hosted in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The airline is adding one roundtrip flight on Friday, February 9 and one roundtrip flight on Monday, February 12 that were not previously in Avelo's schedule.

"These additional flights will make it easy and convenient for SF 49ers fans to watch the game or simply enjoy all the festivities Vegas has in store for Super Bowl weekend," Levy added. "We look forward to joining our fellow Bay Area fans in cheering on the Niners in Super Bowl LVIII."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million Customers on 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $72 between STS and BUR for travel between February 28, 2024, and March 20, 2024. Fares start at $78 between STS and LAS for travel between February 22, 2024, and March 14, 2024. Fares start at $84 between STS and RDM for travel between February 23, 2024, and March 15, 2024. Fares start at $97 between STS and PSP for travel between February 23, 2024, and March 15, 2024. Fares must be booked by February 5, 2024. Advanced purchase required 14 days before departure. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

