Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Los Angeles and Tucson

When service begins on December 16, 2021, Tucson will be Avelo's 19 th destination nationwide and 11 th destination the airline serves from its West Coast base at LA's most convenient and popular airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Avelo's twice-weekly direct service between BUR and Tucson International Airport (TUS) will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

"We are excited to add this beautiful region to our portfolio of popular Western U.S. destinations," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Tucson is not only a cultural mecca, but offers national parks, thriving food traditions and year-round events and entertainment we know our Customers will enjoy. Traveling between Southern California and Southern Arizona has never been easier or more affordable."

When visitors arrive in Tucson, they are situated in the heart of the unique Sonoran Desert, the only place in the world that is the natural habitat of the iconic and majestic Saguaro cactus. Don't be fooled by the term "desert" because mountain ranges in all directions offer scenic drives, and even snow skiing. With 350 days of sunshine per year, visitors can play in wide-open outdoor spaces or relax in the casualness of Tucson and its rich cultural heritage.

"One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from Tucson International Airport (TUS) to the Los Angeles Basin and with these new flights to Hollywood Burbank on Avelo, we have a win-win," said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. "Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many L.A. area destinations and Southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here. We couldn't be more excited."

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 143 departs BUR at 5:40 p.m., arriving TUS at 8:10 p.m. Flight 144 departs TUS at 8:50 p.m., arriving BUR at 9:30 p.m. Avelo will also offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season.

"Avelo's new service to Tucson gives our passengers another convenient way to travel to Arizona, and enjoy everything the region has to offer," said Frank Miller, Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport.

LA's Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA's iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates to TUS offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving that airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at BUR. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization operating Tucson International Airport (TUS) and general aviation reliever Ryan Airfield (RYN). TAA has sustained its operations since its origin in 1948 from airport generated revenues without the use of local taxes and continues to invest millions of dollars each year in safety, security and facility infrastructure that drives job creation and economic activity for the benefit of Tucson and southern Arizona. The two airports currently support 35,000 jobs and house more than 100 tenants and serve a diverse mix of aviation and non-aviation related businesses, as well as military and government operations.

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is owned and operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a joint powers agency created in 1977 between the Cities of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. More information can be found on the airport's website, HollywoodBurbankAirport.com, and on the airport's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by October 14, 2021, for travel completed between January 6 and February 7, 2022 (fare not available on January 14 and 17, 2022). Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

