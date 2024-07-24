Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from Houston to Hartford, Connecticut

Low, one-way fares start at $98

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from H-town to CT

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it will begin exclusive nonstop service from Houston to Hartford, Connecticut beginning this fall. Hartford will be the second Connecticut destination Avelo serves from H-Town.

Low one-way fares start at $98*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

The Houston-based airline will offer nonstop service between H-Town's most convenient airport – William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – and Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL). Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between Houston to the state of Connecticut.

Avelo will operate this route twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays, beginning November 15th – utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are excited to debut our second route from Houston. I am very encouraged by the response to our inaugural service between Houston and New Haven, CT, and I'm optimistic we'll see a positive response on both ends of this route, as well. We're already hearing from our Customers how excited they are about the convenience, affordability and reliability Avelo is introducing to Houston."

Last month, Avelo inaugurated service from HOU to Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo operates twice weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays) between HOU to HVN.

Director of Aviation for Houston Airports Jim Szczesniak said, "It's exciting to see Avelo Airlines continuing to expand its service at Houston Airports with this new route to Hartford, Connecticut. This addition provides even more options for travelers seeking convenient and affordable connections between Houston and the Northeast. Following the success of their Hobby Airport to Tweed-New Haven route, this new flight further strengthens Hobby Airport's position as a leading regional travel hub."

Hartford – The Gateway to Northern Connecticut and New England

From its origins as a Connecticut River trading post in 1633, Hartford is the capital of Connecticut. It is known for its historical attractions, a thriving arts and entertainment center, a revitalized riverfront and beautiful parks and public gardens. It's home to the Mark Twain House & Museum where the lovable Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer were born in the imagination of celebrated author Mark Twain and immortalized on paper during the writer's Hartford years.

Hartford is also an easy gateway to many other Connecticut and New England points of interest.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly 5 million Customers on over 40,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 52 destinations spanning 23 states and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion, and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In the first half of 2024, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States and Caribbean, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Bradley International Airport

Bradley International Airport (BDL) is New England's second-largest airport. Recognized nationally by leading travel publications for its ease of travel, Bradley International Airport is ready to welcome travelers with new nonstops and expanded services. The award-winning airport is operated by the Connecticut Airport Authority, and its operations are entirely self-funded.

The airport contributes nearly $3.6 billion to the regional economy. For more info, visit

www.bradleyairport.com .

Avelo also flies to Southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Home to the airline's largest base – employing over 250 Crewmembers supporting eight aircraft which fly to 26 nonstop destinations. Since taking flight at HVN in November 2021, Avelo has flown more than 2 million Customers at Tweed.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $98 for travel between HOU and BDL for travel completed between December 6, 2024, and December 16, 2024. Fares must be booked by July 31, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

