Avelo Airlines Announces the #1 Digital Wallet Option - Apple Pay, as its Newest Payment Option

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced that it now offers Customers the #1 digital wallet option – Apple Pay, for a more convenient and secure payment option. This new payment option enables a faster checkout option, without entering specific card details every time.

With Apple Pay, Avelo Customers can make secure purchases using a credit or debit card associated with a supported Apple mobile device, making it quick and easy to buy on mobile devices and the web.

Avelo Airlines CFO Hunter Keay said, "With the addition of Apple Pay, it is now easier than ever for travelers to book their Avelo flights. Apple Pay is unequivocally the simplest and most secure way for Avelo Customers to pay with their mobile devices. Taking advantage of Avelo's everyday low fares and enjoying our industry-leading convenience and reliability is just a few clicks away."

In August 2023, Forbes reported that more than 53% of Americans use digital wallets and the top choices consumers prefer are PayPal and Apple Pay, followed by other specific carrier options. Avelo now offer its Customers multiple payment options: Apple Pay, PayPal, PayPal - Pay in 4 (Buy Now Pay Later), or credit/debit cards.

Travelers can make reservations using Apple Pay and PayPal at AveloAir.com.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 4 million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 48 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop, and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

