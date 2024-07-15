Avelo Airlines Ascends into Second Half of 2024 as America's Most Reliable Airline

Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in June

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is soaring into the second half of 2024 as America's most reliable airline.

In June, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. Additionally, Avelo led the industry in both metrics for the first half of 2024. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As we enter the second half of 2024, Avelo continues to distinguish itself as America's most reliable airline. Our Customers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go more reliably than any other airline. And when you couple this with the ease and speed of the small hometown airports we fly to, there is not a more seamless way to travel than Avelo. I appreciate the relentless commitment to operational excellence our 1,000 Avelo Crewmembers exemplify every day that is fueling our industry-leading performance."

Avelo delivered its #1 on-time performance with 84.3% of the airline's flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. Avelo's A14 eclipsed the industry average of 73.6% and far exceeded the 78.62% reported by the #2 carrier in June.

Avelo's 0.12% cancellation rate in June also led the industry, far ahead of the industry average flight cancellation rate of 1.26%. Out of the 1,653 Avelo flights scheduled to operate last month, the airline cancelled only two flights.

Avelo's 2024 A14 is now 84.1%, which leads the airline industry and its flight cancellation rate of 0.24% is the lowest rate through June 2024.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.8 million Customers on over 38,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

