Avelo Airlines Begins Nonstop Service from Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today begins exclusive nonstop service to Orlando's most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO) from Dayton International Airport (DAY). With the start of this new route to Orlando, Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel from the Birthplace of Aviation.

This new route will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Mondays and Fridays. Very low, one-way fares between DAY and Orlando start at $59*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Dayton – it's time to say hello to Avelo! We're excited to start travel to Orlando with more affordability and ease than ever. Say hello to convenient and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and hello to friendly, convenient and reliable Avelo service to Orlando's most convenient airport."

Dayton International Airport offers a refreshingly fast, smooth and welcoming hometown airport experience. DAY's adjacency to multiple major highways makes it Western Ohio's most convenient and travel-friendly airport.

City of Dayton Director of Aviation, Gil Turner said, "We're very excited to offer our passengers another affordable option for their travel needs with Avelo Airlines – and we're thrilled our community responded in such a big way by selling out the first flight this Friday. Avelo's focus on offering a caring travel experience certainly aligns with Dayton's reputation for being 'easy to and through.'"



Route Departs Arrives Orlando (MCO) Inaugural Flight — Friday, January 13 DAY-MCO 4:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

MCO-DAY 12:00 p.m. 2:15 p.m. Effective January 16 (Mondays and Fridays) DAY-MCO 8:25 p.m. 10:40 p.m.

MCO-DAY 5:25 p.m. 7:40 p.m.

Orlando : Theme Park Capital of the World

Endless excitement and unforgettable adventures are just minutes away for Avelo Customers arriving at Orlando's most convenient airport – MCO. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.5 million Customers on more than 12,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a flight cancellation rate of 1% and an industry-leading year-to-date checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $59 and must be booked by January 20, 2023, for travel completed by June 19, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

