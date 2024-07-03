Avelo Airlines Celebrates Independence Day with $35 Off Round Trip Flights for Summer and Fall

HOUSTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is letting freedom ring with $35 off round trip base fares* to 49 popular destinations across the country. This limited-time promotion is the perfect chance for travelers to book their summer or fall getaways.

Key Sale Details:

Travel Period: July 4 th - November 5 th

July 4 - Discount: $35 off round trip base fares*

$35 off round trip base fares* Booking: Available on our website AveloAir.com

Available on our website AveloAir.com Promo Code : JULY4

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.8 million Customers on over 38,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In May, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – the second straight month Avelo led the industry in both metrics. Additionally, for the first five months of 2024, Avelo climbed to #1 in on-time performance and maintained the second-lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

* $35 off JULY4 promo code discount applies to round trip bookings only. Travel must be completed between 7/4/24 and 11/5/24. Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on 7/9/24. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on aveloair.com when you begin your search or on the payment page. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only, and does not apply to government taxes or certain carrier-imposed fees. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries or combinable with other promotions. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage at AveloAir.com.

