Avelo Airlines Cheering On 49ers with Special Super Bowl Flights from Bay Area's Sonoma Airport to Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is adding special nonstop roundtrip flights between the Bay Area's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) for Super Bowl LVIII. The game will be hosted in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The airline is adding one roundtrip flight on Friday, February 9 and one roundtrip flight on Monday, February 12 that were not previously in Avelo's schedule. On Friday, February 9, Avelo Flight 202 will depart STS at 4:35 p.m., arriving LAS at 6:10 p.m. On Monday February 12, Avelo Flight 201 will depart LAS at 2:00 p.m., arriving STS at 3:55 p.m.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "These additional flights will make it even easier and more convenient for SF 49ers fans to watch the game or simply enjoy all the festivities Vegas has instore for Super Bowl weekend. We look forward to joining our fellow Bay Area fans in cheering on the Niners in Super Bowl LVIII."

Avelo serves four nonstop destinations from STS:

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

/ (RDM) Las Vegas, NV (LAS)

(LAS) Los Angeles / Burbank, CA (BUR)

/ (BUR) Palm Springs, CA (PSP)

Avelo offers flights to RDM twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays); LAS up to four days per week (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays); BUR every day except Wednesdays; and PSP up to four days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Customers can book flights at AveloAir.com.

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million Customers on 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every Avelo flight is nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

