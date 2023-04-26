Avelo Airlines Continues Central Oregon Expansion with New Exclusive Nonstop Service to California Wine Country

Introductory one-way fares between RDM and Sonoma County start at $34

REDMOND, Ore. and BEND, Ore., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is expanding service at Central Oregon's Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) with new nonstop service to Sonoma / Santa Rosa, California. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between Central Oregon and California Wine Country's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS).

Avelo's nonstop service between RDM and Sonoma County will begin on June 23 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares will start at $34* and Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We're growing again at RDM! We are excited to announce more service from Central Oregon with this new nonstop route to Sonoma County. Our Central Oregon Customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles and Palm Springs, now flying to California Wine Country is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

RDM Airport Committee Chair Sean Neary said, "This is an exciting time for travelers to and from Central Oregon. Adding another new nonstop destination further demonstrates the draw of Central Oregon tourism as well as our vibrant business community. We thank Avelo for entrusting Redmond with this opportunity at a time when many airlines are struggling to maintain routes and staffing. This is truly a testament to our community support and management."

With the addition of Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Avelo will now serve three nonstop destinations from RDM. STS joins LA's best airport Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Avelo's seasonal service to Palm Springs. Avelo also serves two other Oregon cities: Eugene and Medford.

The New Way to California Wine Country

As the gateway to wine country, STS is uniquely positioned to put visitors within minutes of dozens of wineries, 25 minutes from the towering redwoods and 30 minutes to the scenic and breathtaking views of the Pacific. With gently rolling hills, misty ocean breezes, ancient redwoods and meandering rivers and streams, Sonoma County offers an array of outdoor activities and experiences. There are more than 60 state and regional parks that offer miles of hiking and cycling trails, kayaking and ziplining, hot air ballooning, horseback riding, camping and untouched wilderness.

STS is a small hometown airport experience where Customers enjoy smaller crowds, shorter walking distance from curb to gate, and quicker TSA lines. Whether arriving or departing STS, STS offers a smooth hassle-free travel experience so Customers can arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to go.

STS Airport Manager Jon Stout said, "This new Avelo route between STS and RDM offers many benefits. Not only is it a quick and easy flight, but it also allows passengers to skip the hassle and congestion of larger airports. Both destinations offer world-class excursions from wine tasting and mountain biking to farm-to-table dining and microbreweries. We are excited about the new service and the visitors it will bring to Sonoma County."

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than two million Customers on over 17,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 43 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $34 between RDM and STS for travel completed by September 6, 2023. Fares must be booked by May 8, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

