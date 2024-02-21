Avelo Airlines Doubles its Nonstop Routes from Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport with Four New Destinations: Boise, Idaho; Kalispell, Mont.; Portland, Ore.; and Pasco, Wash.

With eight nonstop destinations, Avelo flies more nonstop routes from its new STS base than any other airline STS festivities included appearance by Snoopy, celebratory toast and wine tasting Low, introductory one-way fares start at $62

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is doubling the number of nonstop destinations it serves from its new base at the Bay Area's Charles M. Schulz –Sonoma County Airport (STS). With the addition today of Boise, Idaho; Kalispell, Montana; Portland/Salem, Oregon; and Pasco, Washington; Avelo will now serve eight nonstop destinations from STS – offering more nonstop routes than any other airline.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at a festive celebration in the Sonoma County Airport terminal attended by Avelo representatives, airport officials, media and community leaders. Snoopy made a special guest appearance at the event that also included a celebratory toast and wine tasting hosted by Sonoma-Cutrer.

The four new routes will begin in May 2024 and will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $62*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo currently offers nonstop service from STS to Las Vegas, Los Angeles/Burbank, Bend/Redmond, Ore., and Palm Springs, Calif.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Sonoma County Airport is by far the Bay Area's best airport – its small, smooth and seamless travel experience is unmatched by any other airport in the region. Which is why we are doubling the number of nonstop destinations Avelo offers from STS. With eight popular nonstop routes spanning the West Coast, Avelo makes getting to and from the Bay Area and California Wine Country more affordable and easier than ever. These new routes are just a preview of the exciting opportunities ahead for Avelo when our new STS base opens in May."

STS Airport Manager Jon Stout said, "With four new destinations on the map, Avelo is really expanding the travel possibilities here at STS. This is, in the best way, going to be impactful for all of Sonoma County's residents. This is the single largest announcement of new destinations at one time in the airport's history."

New Flight Details:

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI)

- Begins May 2, and operates Thursdays and Sundays

- One-way fares start as low as $62*

Kalispell., Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA)

- Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

- One-way fares start as low as $78*

Portland / Salem, Oregon via Salem Municipal Airport (SLE)

- Begins May 3, and operates Mondays and Fridays

- One-way fares start as low as $62*

Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC)

- Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

- One-way fares start as low as $62*

Avelo's New STS Base Opens May 1

Avelo will establish STS as its newest base of operation on May 1, enabling the airline to expand the everyday low fares, convenience, and reliability it introduced to the Bay Area region in April 2021. Avelo will initially base two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft at STS. Avelo expects to employ as many as 50 Crewmembers at STS when the base opens in May. This includes Pilots, Flight Attendants and Aviation Maintenance Technicians. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 4 million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 48 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop, and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $62 for travel between STS and BOI, PSC and SLE for travel completed by June 30, 2024. Fares start at $78 for travel between FCA and STS for travel completed by June 30, 2024. Fares must be booked by February 28, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

