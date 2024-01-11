Avelo Airlines Enters 2024 as One of America's Most Reliable Airlines

Avelo's 2023 flight cancellation rate is lowest in U.S. airline industry

Avelo's 2023 on-time performance ranks #2 in U.S. airline industry

In 2023, Avelo flew 2.3 million Customers – an 85% increase over 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is soaring into the new year as one of America's most reliable airlines, building on an 85% surge in Customer growth in 2023.

According to market research firm Anuvu (Anuvu.com), the leading provider of connectivity and entertainment solutions for the worldwide aviation and maritime industries, Avelo achieved the U.S. airline industry's lowest flight cancellation rate and ranked #2 in on-time performance in 2023. Anuvu includes all 12 U.S. mainline airlines offering scheduled service in its analysis.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo is entering 2024 positively positioned for the significant opportunities ahead of us. Our commitment to operational excellence paid dividends in 2023, exemplified by Avelo's substantial improvements in flight reliability. Our Customers depend on us for a smooth and convenient travel experience, and all of us at Avelo are very proud of the industry-leading reliability we provided them last year and that we are poised to continue delivering in the year ahead. 2023 was our best and busiest year yet, and 2024 promises to be even more so."

2023 Industry-Leading Reliability

In 2023, Avelo cancelled 0.18% of its flights – the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. The 2023 industry average flight cancellation rate was 1.3% and the airline with the second-best flight cancellation rate (Alaska Airlines) cancelled 0.71% of its flights. Avelo's 2023 flight cancellation rate improved significantly over its 2022 0.85% flight cancellation rate, which was the second lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry that year.

Additionally, in 2023, 82.8% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. The 2023 industry average on-time arrival rate was 77.7% and Avelo's #2 ranking trailed only Delta Air Lines' 83.1% on-time arrival rate. Avelo's 2023 on-time performance rate represented a substantial improvement over 2022 when the airline ranked fourth in the U.S. airline industry with a 78.0% on-time performance rate for that year.

Anuvu's complete 2023 industry reliability rankings and individual airline performances are available at aveloair.com/avelo-airlines-performance.

2023 Momentum-Building Results

Customers: In 2023, Avelo flew 2.3 million Customers, an 85% increase over the 1.2 million Customers Avelo flew in 2022. Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has flown nearly 4 million Customers.

Flights: Avelo operated 17,000 flights in 2023, a 71% increase over the 10,000 flights the airline operated in 2022. Avelo has flown nearly 30,000 flights since its first flight on April 28, 2021.

Network: Avelo concluded 2023 with 44 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico – which it began serving last November. The airline's route network grew by 10 destinations in 2023. In all, Avelo ended the year operating 66 routes, an increase of 31 routes over December 2022.

Bases: In 2023, Avelo opened three new bases in Philadelphia / Wilmington, DE (ILG); Raleigh Durham, NC (RDU); and Las Vegas, NV (LAS). These locations join Avelo bases in Los Angeles / Burbank, CA (BUR); New Haven, CT (HVN); and Orlando, FL (MCO).

Fleet: Avelo's fleet consists of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft (9 737-800s and 7 737-700s). The airline expects to add up to five Boeing 737s in the second half of 2024.

Crewmembers: Avelo enters 2024 with 1,000 Crewmembers (how the airline refers to its employees) – this includes approximately 175 Pilots and 225 Flight Attendants. The airline added approximately 450 Crewmembers in 2023.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country.

Unlike any other mainline U.S. carrier, every Avelo flight is nonstop. And on almost every route, at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

